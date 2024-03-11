×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

What is MIRV Technology, Used to Validate Mission Divyastra's Successful Agni-5 Test?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the successful test of India's Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Agni-5 Missile
Agni-5 Missile | Image:PIB
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Monday to praise the successful test of India's indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, dubbed "Mission Divyastra". In a tweet posted on X, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists for achieving this milestone.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," PM Modi expressed his admiration for the achievement, highlighting the significance of India's technological advancements in missile technology.  

India joins elite group with MIRV capability  

With the successful test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined a select group of nations possessing Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capabilities. The system, equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, demonstrated remarkable precision in reaching target points, showcasing India's growing technological prowess on the global stage.

Agni-5 Missile | Credit- PIB

A Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) is an advanced ballistic missile payload comprising several warheads, each capable of targeting different objectives. This technology significantly enhances a nation's strategic capabilities by:  

Advertisement
  • Enhancing First-Strike Proficiency: MIRV-equipped missiles bolster a country's ability to execute preemptive strikes with precision, enhancing strategic deterrence.  
  • Maximizing Target Damage: By dispersing multiple smaller warheads, a MIRV system ensures greater target damage compared to single-warhead missiles, thereby optimizing destruction levels.  
  • Multiple Target Engagement: MIRV warheads can be directed towards multiple targets across a broad area, maximizing the effectiveness of a single missile launch.  
  • Countering Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems: MIRV systems pose significant challenges to anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defence systems by overwhelming them with multiple warheads, reducing their effectiveness and increasing defensive costs.  

Agni-5: India's land-based intercontinental ballistic missile  

Agni-5, known as "Fire", is a land-based nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed by DRDO. The missile boasts a range exceeding 7,000 kilometres, with some sources suggesting a range of up to 8,000 kilometres. Featuring a three-stage, road-mobile, cauterized, solid-fueled design, the Agni-5 represents a significant advancement in India's missile technology capabilities.

The successful test of Mission Divyastra and the integration of MIRV technology into India's Agni-5 missile mark significant milestones in the country's defence capabilities. With these advancements, India reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a robust deterrence posture while showcasing its indigenous technological prowess on the global stage. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HSBC plans to hire 50 bankers for startup, venture lending

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Govt's E-Gazette Website Crashes Moments After Implementation of CAA

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Ranji Trophy final: Rahane, Musheer put Mumbai in command vs Vidarbha

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Princess Kate Apologises for Edited Mother's Day Photo

    World21 minutes ago

  5. Hyd Woman Found Dead in Wheelie Bin in Australia, Husband Flees to India

    India News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo