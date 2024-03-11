Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Monday to praise the successful test of India's indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, dubbed "Mission Divyastra". In a tweet posted on X, PM Modi lauded the efforts of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists for achieving this milestone.

Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," PM Modi expressed his admiration for the achievement, highlighting the significance of India's technological advancements in missile technology.

India joins elite group with MIRV capability

With the successful test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined a select group of nations possessing Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capabilities. The system, equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, demonstrated remarkable precision in reaching target points, showcasing India's growing technological prowess on the global stage.

Agni-5 Missile | Credit- PIB

A Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) is an advanced ballistic missile payload comprising several warheads, each capable of targeting different objectives. This technology significantly enhances a nation's strategic capabilities by:

Enhancing First-Strike Proficiency: MIRV-equipped missiles bolster a country's ability to execute preemptive strikes with precision, enhancing strategic deterrence.

Maximizing Target Damage: By dispersing multiple smaller warheads, a MIRV system ensures greater target damage compared to single-warhead missiles, thereby optimizing destruction levels.

Multiple Target Engagement: MIRV warheads can be directed towards multiple targets across a broad area, maximizing the effectiveness of a single missile launch.

Countering Anti-Ballistic Missile Systems: MIRV systems pose significant challenges to anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defence systems by overwhelming them with multiple warheads, reducing their effectiveness and increasing defensive costs.

Agni-5: India's land-based intercontinental ballistic missile

Agni-5, known as "Fire", is a land-based nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed by DRDO. The missile boasts a range exceeding 7,000 kilometres, with some sources suggesting a range of up to 8,000 kilometres. Featuring a three-stage, road-mobile, cauterized, solid-fueled design, the Agni-5 represents a significant advancement in India's missile technology capabilities.

The successful test of Mission Divyastra and the integration of MIRV technology into India's Agni-5 missile mark significant milestones in the country's defence capabilities. With these advancements, India reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a robust deterrence posture while showcasing its indigenous technological prowess on the global stage.