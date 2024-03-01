English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 02:18 IST

DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Tests of Very Short Range Air Defence System Missiles in Odisha

The successful tests of the VSHORADS missiles were conducted on February 28 and 29 consecutively from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha.

Abhishek Tiwari
DRDO successfully conducts flight tests of VSHORADS missiles
DRDO successfully conducts flight tests of VSHORADS missiles off the coast of Odisha | Image:X/ DRDO
  • 2 min read
Chandipur: In the latest development in India’s defence sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles further widening the indigenous capability of the country’s defence. The successful tests of the missiles were conducted on February 28 and 29 consecutively from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha.

As per information, these tests, which were carried out from a launcher off the coast of Odisha from Integrated Test Range located in Chandipur, were conducted against high-speed unmanned aerial targets.

Additionally, these high-speed unmanned aerial targets were kept under different interception scenarios.

During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives, said official sources.

Following the successful conduct of the test, the DRDO shared the information on X, stating, “Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile was successfully tested against high speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios on 28th and 29th Feb 2024 off the coast of Odisha.”
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 02:18 IST

