English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

DRDO Successfully Conducts 4 ABHYAS, High-speed Aerial Target, Flight Trials Off Odisha Coast

Four high-speed Expendable Aerial Targets were tested by DRDO in Chandipur range that validated key objectives and demonstrated the export potential the systems

Digital Desk
“ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries”, said Rajnath Singh.
“ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries”, said Rajnath Singh. | Image:DRDO
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chandipur: Four flight trials of the High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) named ABHYAS were successfully carried out by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, in Odisha, from January 30 to February 2.

The trials, as per sources, were conducted with four different mission objectives in a revised, more sturdy configuration using a single booster designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad, to provide reduced launch acceleration.

Advertisement

Objectives Validated During ABHYAS’s Flight Trials & its Systems

During the tests, objectives like safe release of the booster, launcher clearance, and attaining the required end-of-launch velocity were achieved. During the flight trials, an array of parameters like required endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude, and range were also validated.

Designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), ABHYAS, according to the Defense Ministry’s statement, has demonstrated the capability to bring to the table a realistic threat scenario for the practice of weapon systems. Being part of India’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle family, it is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot indigenously made by the ADE. Further, as per MoD, Abhyas has the required radar cross section, visual, and infrared augmentation systems for weapon practice and validation of those platforms.

Advertisement

The Target drone has a laptop-based ground control system with which the aircraft can be integrated and pre-flight checks, data recording during the flight, replays after the flight, and post-flight analysis can be carried out. In an official release, the MoD added that due to the minimum logistics need and being cost-effective compared to imported equivalents, Abhyas is the ideal platform for the validation of Armed Forces equipment slated for induction (only those that require aerial engagement).

Export Potential for ABHYAS & Laud From Officials 

“The systems tested recently were realised through production agencies—Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defense. With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries," the Defense Ministry’s statement added.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the industry for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS. The development of this system will meet the requirements of aerial targets for the Armed Forces, he said.

Advertisement

“Secretary, Department of Defense R&D, and Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V. Kamat appreciated the efforts of the teams associated with the design, development, and testing of the system," the MoD’s statement added.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News43 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement