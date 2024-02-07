“ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries”, said Rajnath Singh. | Image: DRDO

Chandipur: Four flight trials of the High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) named ABHYAS were successfully carried out by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, in Odisha, from January 30 to February 2.

The trials, as per sources, were conducted with four different mission objectives in a revised, more sturdy configuration using a single booster designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), Hyderabad, to provide reduced launch acceleration.

Four flight trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target-ABHYAS with different mission objectives in a revised robust configuration using single booster was successfully conducted from ITR, Chandipur during 30 Jan to 02 Feb 2024. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/p7BtEz5SsQ — DRDO (@DRDO_India) February 5, 2024

Objectives Validated During ABHYAS’s Flight Trials & its Systems

During the tests, objectives like safe release of the booster, launcher clearance, and attaining the required end-of-launch velocity were achieved. During the flight trials, an array of parameters like required endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude, and range were also validated.

Designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), ABHYAS, according to the Defense Ministry’s statement, has demonstrated the capability to bring to the table a realistic threat scenario for the practice of weapon systems. Being part of India’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle family, it is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot indigenously made by the ADE. Further, as per MoD, Abhyas has the required radar cross section, visual, and infrared augmentation systems for weapon practice and validation of those platforms.

The Target drone has a laptop-based ground control system with which the aircraft can be integrated and pre-flight checks, data recording during the flight, replays after the flight, and post-flight analysis can be carried out. In an official release, the MoD added that due to the minimum logistics need and being cost-effective compared to imported equivalents, Abhyas is the ideal platform for the validation of Armed Forces equipment slated for induction (only those that require aerial engagement).

Export Potential for ABHYAS & Laud From Officials

“The systems tested recently were realised through production agencies—Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defense. With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries," the Defense Ministry’s statement added.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the industry for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS. The development of this system will meet the requirements of aerial targets for the Armed Forces, he said.

“Secretary, Department of Defense R&D, and Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V. Kamat appreciated the efforts of the teams associated with the design, development, and testing of the system," the MoD’s statement added.