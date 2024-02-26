Advertisement

Islamabad: Five years ago, on February 26, 2019, India witnessed a watershed moment in its military history with the Balakot Air Strike, a daring operation conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in response to the heinous Pulwama terror attack. As the nation commemorates this significant milestone, it reflects not only on the valour of its armed forces but also on the broader strategic implications of the operation.

The Pulwama terror attack, perpetrated by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, shocking the nation and galvanizing a decisive response. In the early hours of February 26, 2019, India's resolve to combat terrorism was demonstrated with unparalleled precision as a formation of 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and obliterated the JeM terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

A bold statement by India against terrorism

The Balakot Air Strike served as a resolute statement of India's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring the security of its citizens. It underscored the nation's determination to hold perpetrators of terrorism accountable and to respond decisively to any threat to its territorial integrity.

The success of the operation was not merely measured in terms of military precision but also in the moral clarity it provided. By targeting a known terrorist stronghold, India sent a clear message to the international community that it would not tolerate the use of terrorism as a tool of statecraft. It was a demonstration of India's adherence to the principles of self-defence and its unwavering stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Wg Cdr Abhinandan’s tale

Amidst the intensity of aerial combat during the aftermath of the Balakot Air Strike, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman emerged as a symbol of courage and resilience. Engaged in a dogfight with Pakistani fighter jets, Wing Commander Varthaman displayed extraordinary bravery by successfully downing an enemy F-16 aircraft before his aircraft was hit and he was forced to eject.

Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman

Captured by Pakistani forces, Wing Commander Varthaman remained steadfast and composed, embodying the spirit of a true warrior. His dignified conduct in captivity and eventual release earned him widespread acclaim and the wartime gallantry award, Vir Chakra, further cementing his status as a national hero.

While India's response to the Pulwama terror attack through the Balakot Air Strike was unequivocal, it also laid bare the complicity of Pakistan in harbouring and supporting terrorist organizations operating on its soil. Despite repeated calls from the international community to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan continues to provide sanctuary to terrorist groups like JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and others, enabling them to perpetrate acts of violence against India.

The Pulwama attack and subsequent Balakot Air Strike underscored the urgent need for Pakistan to take meaningful action against terrorist organizations within its borders. However, Pakistan's failure to do so not only threatens regional stability but also undermines efforts to combat terrorism globally.

Strategic implications and future preparedness

As India reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Balakot Air Strike, it also looks towards the future with a renewed sense of determination and preparedness. The operation demonstrated the efficacy of air power in dealing with asymmetric threats and highlighted the importance of proactive measures in countering terrorism.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari emphasized the significance of aerospace power in modern warfare, stressing the need for India to maintain a robust defence posture to effectively deter and respond to emerging threats. In an era marked by technological advancements and evolving security challenges, India remains committed to enhancing its military capabilities and upholding peace and stability in the region.