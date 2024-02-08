English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

All Out Fight in Red Sea as US Warships Respond to Houthi Attack | Latest Updates

Houthis launched an attack using drones and missiles in the Red Sea, targeting ships, forcing the US & UK to engage in a major sea battle.

Digital Desk
US military’s CENTCOM has said it shot down 18 drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the southern Red Sea
US military’s CENTCOM has said it shot down 18 drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the southern Red Sea | Image:AP / Ingress Shipbuilding
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Yemen's Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea late Tuesday, though it initially appeared no ship was damaged in the attack, authorities said Wednesday. The assault happened off the Yemeni port cities of Hodeida and Mokha, according to the private intelligence firm Ambrey. In the Hodeida incident, Ambrey said ships described over radio seeing missiles and drones, with U.S.-allied warships in the area urging “vessels to proceed at maximum speed.”

Off Mokha, ships saw missiles fired, a drone in the air and small vessels trailing them, Ambrey said early Wednesday.

The British military's United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, which monitors shipping attacks in the region, said it was aware of the Hodeida attack. “Coalition forces are responding, no injuries or damage reported,” the military said. “Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.”

The Houthis, a Shiite group that's held Yemen's capital since 2014, did not immediately issue any formal statement acknowledging launching the attacks. However, the pan-Arab satellite news network Al Jazeera quoted an anonymous Houthi military official saying their forces “targeted a ship linked to Israel in the Red Sea,” without elaborating. The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet, the military's overall Central Command and officials in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to end the pounding Israeli air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip amid that country’s war on Hamas . However, the links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults have grown more tenuous as the attacks continue .

The attacks have targeted ships in the Red Sea, which links the Mideast and Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal, and its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait. That strait is only 29 kilometers (18 miles) wide at its narrowest point, limiting traffic to two channels for inbound and outbound shipments, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Nearly 10% of all oil traded at sea passes through it. An estimated $1 trillion in goods pass through the strait annually. A U.S-led coalition of nations has been patrolling the Red Sea to try and prevent the attacks. American troops in one incident sank Houthi vessels and killed 10 rebel fighters , though there's been no broad retaliatory strike yet despite warnings from the U.S.

Meanwhile, a separate, tentative cease-fire between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of Yemen’s exiled government has held for months despite that country’s long war . That’s raised concerns that any wider conflict in the sea — or a potential reprisal strike from Western forces — could reignite those tensions in the Arab world’s poorest nation.

 

(This is an AP article; except for the headline, Republic has not changed anything.)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

