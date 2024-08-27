sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 16:53 IST, August 27th 2024

Balochistan Liberation Army launches ‘Operation Herof’ Inflicting Heavy Losses on Pakistan Military

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has launched "Operation Herof," a coordinated military offensive targeting Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Balochistan
The BLA's actions, including the use of suicide bombers and coordinated blockades, have paralyzed military movements in the region. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

16:51 IST, August 27th 2024