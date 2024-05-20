Bosnia and Herzegovina Sees Surge in EUFOR Activity Amid Reserve Force Rotation

These reserve forces regularly participate in training exercises like Quick Response, enhancing EUFOR's support capabilities for Bosnian authorities and providing field experience to the forces. | Image:EUFOR

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Residents of Bosnia and Herzegovina will notice a significant increase in the movement of European Union Force (EUFOR) vehicles across the country over the next two weeks. This heightened activity is part of a strategic operation involving the return of EUFOR's strategic reserve forces and additional elements to their home countries, specifically France, Italy, and Romania.

The presence of these reserve forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina is not a new development. EUFOR routinely deploys reserve forces in the region for training exercises, such as the annual Quick Response exercise. These deployments serve a dual purpose: they enhance EUFOR's capability to support Bosnian authorities in maintaining a safe and stable environment and provide invaluable field experience to the reserve forces.

EUFOR also engages in combined training exercises with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AF BiH), bolstering the region's military readiness. This systematic rotation of forces is integral to maintaining the operational readiness of EUFOR and ensuring ongoing stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Operation Althea: Stability in the Balkans

Operation Althea, officially known as the European Union Force Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR), is a military deployment aimed at overseeing the military implementation of the Dayton Agreement. Launched on December 2, 2004, as the successor to NATO's SFOR and IFOR missions, EUFOR maintains a robust presence to ensure compliance with the peace agreement and to support a safe and secure environment.

The mandate for Operation Althea is twofold: an Executive mandate, granted by the UN Security Council, which includes supporting Bosnian authorities, and a Non-Executive mandate focused on training and capacity building for the AF BiH. This dual approach helps Bosnia and Herzegovina transition from being a security consumer to a security provider.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Bosnia and Herzegovina's turbulent history, marked by the brutal conflict of the early 1990s, necessitated international intervention to restore peace. The 1995 Dayton Accords, facilitated by NATO and the international community, laid the groundwork for the country's ongoing stabilization and development.

The 2003 Thessaloniki Declaration confirmed the Western Balkans' future within the European Union, a vision that continues to guide EUFOR's mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Operation Althea remains the largest and most complex military operation undertaken by the EU, symbolizing its commitment to peace and security in the region.

EUFOR’s Training and Capacity Building

In 2012, EUFOR reoriented its mission to emphasize Capacity Building and Training (CB&T) of the AF BiH. This initiative concluded successfully in 2018, with the AF BiH achieving self-sufficiency in military training. Despite this shift, EUFOR retains its critical role in supporting the maintenance of a safe and secure environment.

The European Union's commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina extends beyond military engagement. The EU's comprehensive approach integrates defense and security, development, and diplomacy to support Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress towards stability and eventual EU membership. Operation Althea is a key component of this strategy, reinforcing the EU's broader objectives in the region.

The operation is overseen by the Council of the European Union, with political control and strategic direction provided by the EU's Political and Security Committee (PSC). The EU Military Committee (EUMC) ensures the proper execution of the mission. The EU Operation Commander for Althea is based at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

The increased movement of EUFOR vehicles across Bosnia and Herzegovina is a visible manifestation of the ongoing strategic rotation of reserve forces. This operation underscores EUFOR's dedication to maintaining stability and security in the region, supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina's journey towards a peaceful and prosperous future within the European Union. As EUFOR continues its mission, its presence remains a cornerstone of the international community's efforts to ensure lasting peace in the Balkans.