Brazil-Turkish Aerospace Pact Could Bring 5th – Generation Kaan Fighter Jet to Brazil, Fill in its Stealth Vows

Ankara, Türkiye - In a move that could reshape aerospace dynamics across two continents, Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in early April 2025. The pact was sealed during the LAAD Defence & Security Exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, with both companies confirming their intent to collaborate on the production of Embraer’s E2 commercial jet family, notably the E190-E2 and E195-E2 models, in Türkiye.

For Embraer, the deal aligns with its broader ambition to expand its global manufacturing footprint and respond to a surge in demand for its next-gen, fuel-efficient jets. Türkiye’s aerospace giant TUSAŞ brings to the table its proven strengths in composite and metallic structures, fuselage assembly, flight testing, and paint facilities, giving Embraer a competitive edge in scaling up output.

Brazil Looking to Fill Stealth Capability Gaps

Beyond commercial jets, the MoU opens doors to a deeper aerospace and defence partnership, with possibilities ranging from R&D to technology transfer and co-development of advanced air platforms. According to aerospace experts in Türkiye, there is growing speculation that Embraer may contribute to the KAAN project, Türkiye’s ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter now entering advanced prototyping stages.

Industry observers suggest Embraer’s industrial program management expertise could help accelerate KAAN’s development timeline and improve production scalability—an area where Türkiye is seeking external proficiency. Interestingly, analysts have not ruled out the prospect of a KAAN variant tailored for Brazil, a potential fit for the Brazilian Air Force, which operates the Gripen E/F but lacks a dedicated stealth-capable platform.

Commercial Aviation to Benefit from E2 Component Supply Chain

The commercial aviation angle of the agreement remains a strategic pillar. Both companies are evaluating the feasibility of setting up an assembly line for E2 jets in Türkiye—an initiative that would bolster regional jet availability in Europe, Asia, and Africa. TUSAŞ could also begin supplying structural components for the E2 program, strengthening its role as a tier-1 supplier.

This collaboration presents mutual advantages: Türkiye’s aviation sector gets a boost in global visibility, and Embraer gains from cost-effective, high-quality production capabilities. As demand for eco-friendly, regional jets spikes post-pandemic, positioning production closer to emerging markets is seen as a smart long-term move.

Türkiye's Ambition to Become Aerospace Powerhouse in The Global South

At a strategic level, the agreement is a meeting of ambitions. For Türkiye, it is about consolidating its image as an aerospace innovation hub, aligned with its national industrial goals. For Embraer, it is a rare opportunity to diversify its international alliances beyond traditional Western partners and leverage Türkiye’s geopolitical bridge between Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The potential cross-pollination between commercial and defence aviation stands out as a defining feature of the MoU. If expanded into joint fighter development, this deal could become a model for Global South defence-industrial collaboration, challenging the dominance of Euro-American aerospace hegemony in both civil and military aviation markets.