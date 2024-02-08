Advertisement

Rio de Janeiro: The Brazilian Navy celebrated a significant achievement with the successful commissioning of the second Scorpene submarine, Humaita, at the Itaguai Naval base in Rio de Janeiro. Constructed entirely in Brazil by Itaguai Construcoes Navais (ICN), the Humaita's commissioning ceremony took place on January 12 in the presence of Jose Mucio Monteiro, Brazilian Minister of Defence, and Emmanuel Chiva, French General Delegate for Armaments.

The Scorpene-class submarine, Humaita, marked a historical moment as the second of four submarines commissioned under the ProSub program. Constructed entirely on Brazilian soil by ICN, Humaita symbolizes Brazil's capability to independently manufacture and deploy advanced naval assets. The completion of Humaita follows successful sea trials, culminating in its integration into the Brazilian Navy.

ProSub program's continued success

The ProSub program, aimed at strengthening Brazil's naval capabilities, has witnessed notable success with the earlier commissioning of the Riachuelo in September 2022. This marked the initiation of Brazil's enhanced submarine capabilities. The remaining two submarines, Tonelero and Angostura, are slated for launch in 2024 and 2025, respectively. The program is a testament to Brazil's commitment to bolstering its naval strength and global influence.

Humaita during sea trials in Brazilian waters. | Credit- Marinha do Brasil

The commissioning ceremony underscored the collaborative efforts between Brazil and France. Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Naval Group, expressed pride in the successful cooperation with ICN, emphasizing the collective effort to strengthen the Brazilian Navy and industry. The program's success contributes to reinforcing Brazil's influence on the global stage.

Features of Scorpene submarine

The Scorpene, a state-of-the-art, high-performance, and stealthy submarine designed for both ocean-going and shallow water operations, boasts exceptional stealth and speed. Advanced automation allows for a reduced crew size, resulting in significant operational cost savings. The submarine features six weapon launching tubes capable of carrying 18 weapons, including torpedoes and missiles.

Equipped with the latest-generation combat system, SUBTICS, the Scorpene addresses the challenges of modern submarine missions in various waters. Highly modular and scalable, SUBTICS can be integrated into new platforms or existing submarines undergoing modernization. The Brazilian Scorpene submarines feature Naval Group's F21 heavy-weight torpedo, with Brazil being the inaugural international client for this advanced technology.

Initiated in 2009 as part of the French-Brazilian strategic defense cooperation agreement, the ProSub program aimed at enhancing Brazil's submarine force with four new conventional submarines (SSK) and developing an indigenous nuclear-powered submarine (SSN). Naval Group's contribution included technology transfer, submarine design files, equipment supply, and technical assistance.