China's Latest Aircraft Carrier Fujian Sets Sail for Inaugural Sea Trials

Beijing: China's newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, embarked on its first sea trials from Shanghai on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the country's naval capabilities. According to the US Naval Institute, the Fujian is not only the most advanced but also the largest aircraft carrier in China's fleet. The vessel, designated as Fujian (18), set sail from Jiangnan Shipyard at 8 a.m. local time, as reported by the People’s Liberation Army News.

The sea trial aims to test and verify the reliability and stability of the carrier’s power, electrical, and other systems, stated PLA News. No specific details regarding the trial's location or duration were provided. However, the China Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigational hazard safety notice for an area 80 miles away from Shanghai, effective from Wednesday to May 9. Since its launch in 2022, the Fujian has undergone meticulous construction, completing mooring trials, equipment adjustments, and meeting technical requirements for sea trials.

Transition to CATOBAR: Fujian's Advanced Capabilities

Credit: Chinamil

Weighing in at 80,000 tons, the Fujian represents China’s first CATOBAR (Catapult Assisted Take-Off Barrier Arrested Recovery) carrier, a significant departure from the ski jump-assisted launches of its predecessors, CNS Liaoning (16) and CNS Shandong (17). The Fujian employs the EMALS (Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System) for launching aircraft, a technology currently featured only on the Gerald R. Ford-class U.S. carriers. France's PANG (porte-avions de nouvelle génération) new-generation aircraft carrier, expected to enter service in 2038, will also utilize EMALS.

Shandong underwent nine sea trials from May 2018 to November 2019 before its commissioning in December 2019. However, it remains to be seen whether the Fujian will undergo a similar number of trials within the same timeframe.

Expansion of Carrier Strike Groups: Fujian's Strategic Significance

Anticipated to enter service by late next year or 2026, the Fujian will bolster the PLAN’s carrier strike groups (CSGs), enhancing their deployment tempo. Notably, neither the Liaoning nor the Shandong CSGs have deployed this year. Liaoning is currently undergoing operational readiness after a year-long refit, while Shandong has been conducting in-port drills and crew training since December 2023.

In March, Yuan Huazhi, political commissar of the PLAN, hinted at the announcement of a fourth carrier, with speculation surrounding its propulsion type. Despite no official confirmation, the PLAN is poised to expand its carrier aviation force, evident from the recruitment of female pilots in April 2023.

PLA's Female Naval Aviators: Training Progress

The PLA Naval Aviation University in Yantai recently witnessed the first batch of female pilot trainees take their first solo flights on April 25. As per PLA Daily, all trainees completed their solo flights successfully, without any corrections from instructors on the ground. These trainee pilots, born after the year 2000, will undergo advanced flight training, including instrument flying, navigation, formation flying, and night flying in the upcoming months.

PLA Daily also outlined the training pathway for cadet pilots, indicating that China may witness its first batch of female naval aviators graduating as early as late 2026. This development reflects China's commitment to diversifying its naval aviation force and fostering gender inclusivity within its armed forces.