Chinese Military Intelligence Fuelling Russia’s War Machine with Critical Inputs

Washington: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has voiced serious concerns regarding China's involvement in supporting Russia's defence industrial base. Addressing the issue during a press briefing, Sullivan emphasized that the Biden administration has been actively addressing this matter in collaboration with its allies and partners.

In response to a question about recent comments made by UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps, Sullivan reiterated the U.S.'s vigilance regarding China's potential provision of lethal aid to Russia. "Going back to 2022, I've stood at this podium and warned about my concern that China might provide weapons -- direct lethal assistance to Russia. We didn't see that in 2022. We didn't see that in 2023. We have not seen that to date. I look forward to speaking with the UK to make sure that we have a common operating picture. We have had one; we've been on the same page," he stated.

Sullivan's remarks come in the wake of Shapps' assertion that the UK has evidence of China providing lethal aid to Russia. Speaking at the London Defence Conference, Shapps accused Russia and China of collaborating on combat equipment for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "They're covering each other's back," Shapps claimed, pointing to a significant increase in trade between the two nations since the onset of the conflict.

China ‘Fueling’ Russia War in Ukraine

While Shapps' statement marks a significant escalation in rhetoric, it lacked concrete evidence, according to the VOA News report. However, Sullivan acknowledged that China has been contributing to Russia's war effort by supplying crucial inputs to its defence industrial base, rather than directly providing weapons.

"What I would point out is that just recently we have been articulating, in quite urgent terms, our concern about what China is doing to fuel Russia's war machine -- not giving weapons directly, but providing inputs to Russia's defence industrial base. That is happening. That is something we're concerned about. We've taken action to deal with that in a concerted way with our allies and partners, and you can expect more of that action in the period ahead," Sullivan added.

This controversy emerges against the backdrop of intensified cooperation between Russia and China. Following a recent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing, Shapps highlighted a 64 per cent increase in trade between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine.

In April, U.S. officials had similarly raised alarms about China aiding Russia's production of military hardware through the sale of machine tools, microelectronics, and other critical technologies. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has denied these claims, asserting that China is "not a producer of or party involved in the Ukraine crisis."

Diplomatic Exchanges and Future Actions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated the U.S.'s serious concerns about China's provision of components essential to Russia's military operations. "China is the top supplier of machine tools, micro-electronics, nitrocellulose which is critical to making munitions and rocket propellants and other dual items that Moscow is using to ramp up its defence industrial base," Blinken stated during a visit to Beijing.

Blinken underscored the broader security implications, noting that Russia's ability to sustain its military action in Ukraine is heavily dependent on Chinese support. "Fuelling Russia's defence industrial base threatens not only Ukrainian security but also European security," he emphasized.