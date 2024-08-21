Published 00:50 IST, August 22nd 2024
Exposing Pakistan’s New Terror Blueprint amid Infiltration, Violence, and Jammu’s Security Crisis
Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) reports link these activities to Pakistani-backed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, with evidence of training camps.
- Defence
- 5 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The latest wave of attacks suggests an alarming resurgence of militancy, particularly in areas like Chenab Valley and regions south of the Pir Panjal, which had been largely peaceful for two decades. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
22:59 IST, August 21st 2024