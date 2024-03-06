Advertisement

Steadfast Defender 2024: The F-35B Lightning-II jet made an 'awe-inspiring Arctic scene' on the deck of the HMS Prince of Wales, set against the backdrop of the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights. This scene took place as the aircraft carrier participated in Exercise Steadfast Defender, the largest NATO exercise in decades. According to reports, the HMS Prince of Wales, UK’s aircraft carrier, was stationed off the coast of Norway for the exercise.

The latest phase of the exercise, known as Steadfast Defender 24, focused on maritime operations. During this phase, F-35B jets from Uk’s frontline 617 Squadron took to the Arctic skies over Norway. These jets launched from the HMS Prince of Wales to simulate defending the territory of NATO allies inland.

F-35 with 'A Very Cool Backdrop'

Lockheed Martin, the aerospace company that manufactures and produces the F-35 Lightning 2 fighter jet, following the post of the F35 fighter's artwork in the NATO wargame, replied, ‘A very cool backdrop’.

NATO’s Massive Wargame

The NATO wargame saw a massive training drill involving about 90,000 troops from the US and NATO, along with many ships and aircraft. These drills are not just to show power but to practise NATO's plans against potential threats, especially from Russia.

A F-35 Lightning 2 performs a ski jump takeoff from the UK's aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Whales.

NATO's leaders during the exercise said this showed their unity and strength. The exercise worries Russia, with one official saying it shows a return to Cold War times and is part of a "hybrid war" against Russia. Over 50 submarines, ships, and aircraft carriers were involved, along with thousands of soldiers using artillery and tanks.

A pair of F-35s showing off their VTOL capability aboard the Prince of Whales.

Lockheed Martin Secures $663M Contract to Sustain F-35 Fleet

Adding to the intrigue, Lockheed Martin recently secured a contract worth $663 million for its F-35 Lightning II aircraft. The contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, MD. This contract modification is expected to be completed by June 2027. Lockheed Martin will provide recurring logistics support to help sustain and keep the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Air Systems airworthy. The logistics support includes various activities such as ground maintenance, resolution of action requests, depot activation, operations and maintenance of the autonomic logistics information system, reliability and maintainability, supply-chain management, pilot and maintainer training, and training system sustainment. The majority of the work related to this contract will be carried out in Fort Worth, Texas.

The F-35 is known for being the most lethal, survivable, and connected fighter jet in the world. It possesses the capability to securely connect high-tech platforms to share information across various domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The features of this fighter jet have contributed to solid contract wins for Lockheed Martin, making the F-35 program a vital revenue contributor for the company.