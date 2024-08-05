Published 17:26 IST, August 5th 2024
General Waker-uz-Zaman Assumes Control Amid Military Coup, What's Next for Bangladesh?
General Waker-uz-Zaman, the Army Chief, announced the military's takeover at a press conference, promising to address the demands of the protesters.
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
General Waker-uz-Zaman, the Army Chief, announced the military's takeover at a press conference, promising to address the demands of the protesters | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:26 IST, August 5th 2024