Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:42 IST

Houthis Target US-Owned Ship with Antiship Missiles, Guided-Missile Destroyer Thwarts Attempt

Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, launched anti-ship missiles at a US vessel, but the USS Gravely intercepted them, preventing harm.

Digital Desk
DDG 107 - USS Gravely
DDG 107 - USS Gravely | Image:US Navy
Sanaa: Around 2 p.m. Local time on January 24, Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, targeted the US-owned container ship M/V Maersk Detroit with three anti-ship missiles from Yemen.

According to reports, one missile hit the sea, while the USS Gravely (DDG 107), an Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer, successfully intercepted and destroyed the other two, averting any harm or damage to the vessel. No injuries were reported, underscoring the persistent security challenges in the region.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:42 IST

