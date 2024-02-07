Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:42 IST
Houthis Target US-Owned Ship with Antiship Missiles, Guided-Missile Destroyer Thwarts Attempt
Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, launched anti-ship missiles at a US vessel, but the USS Gravely intercepted them, preventing harm.
DDG 107 - USS Gravely | Image:US Navy
Sanaa: Around 2 p.m. Local time on January 24, Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, targeted the US-owned container ship M/V Maersk Detroit with three anti-ship missiles from Yemen.
According to reports, one missile hit the sea, while the USS Gravely (DDG 107), an Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer, successfully intercepted and destroyed the other two, averting any harm or damage to the vessel. No injuries were reported, underscoring the persistent security challenges in the region.
