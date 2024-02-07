Advertisement

Sanaa: Around 2 p.m. Local time on January 24, Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, targeted the US-owned container ship M/V Maersk Detroit with three anti-ship missiles from Yemen.

Houthis Attack Commercial Shipping Vessel with Anti-Ship Missiles



On Jan. 24 at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated… pic.twitter.com/nlAJgVDgDU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 24, 2024

According to reports, one missile hit the sea, while the USS Gravely (DDG 107), an Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer, successfully intercepted and destroyed the other two, averting any harm or damage to the vessel. No injuries were reported, underscoring the persistent security challenges in the region.