Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Hungary Buys 4 More Gripen C Fighters from SAAB to Safeguard National & NATO Airspace

The recent contract amendment, signed on February 23, 2024, by the Hungarian Ministry of Defence and FMV, brings Hungary's total Gripen fleet to 18 aircraft.

Digital Desk
Saab clinches a deal with the Hungarian Ministry for four Gripen C fighters
SAAB clinches a deal with the Hungarian Ministry for four Gripen C fighters | Image:SAAB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

StockholmSaab has secured a new contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the delivery of four additional Gripen C fighter aircraft to Hungary, the aerospace firm stated in its official statement. This agreement originates from an amendment to the existing contract between FMV and the Hungarian Government, originally signed in December 2001 for 14 Gripen C/D fighters.

The recent contract amendment, signed on February 23, by the Hungarian Ministry of Defence and FMV, brings Hungary's total Gripen fleet to 18 aircraft. The move by the Hungarian Ministry is in line with its intention to enhance the country’s capacity to safeguard both Hungarian and NATO airspace. 

Advertisement

Among Europes’ Most Capable Air Forces with Gripens, Claims Saab 

“With the Gripen fighter, Hungary has one of Europe’s most capable air forces. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Hungarian Government and defence industry,” said Micael Johansson, President, and CEO of Saab. Saab won't just be delivering aircraft but already has an existing support contract in place, which includes provisions for upgrades and assistance until at least 2035.

Advertisement

Additionally, Saab and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of ‘advanced’ industrial zones and fighter aircraft capabilities, the statement added. This partnership includes plans for a Centre of Excellence dedicated to Virtual Reality (VR) technologies in Hungary, which could eventually lead to broader cooperation areas between Hungary and the Swedish aerospace firm.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo