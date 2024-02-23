Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:30 IST
Hungary Buys 4 More Gripen C Fighters from SAAB to Safeguard National & NATO Airspace
Stockholm: Saab has secured a new contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the delivery of four additional Gripen C fighter aircraft to Hungary, the aerospace firm stated in its official statement. This agreement originates from an amendment to the existing contract between FMV and the Hungarian Government, originally signed in December 2001 for 14 Gripen C/D fighters.
The recent contract amendment, signed on February 23, by the Hungarian Ministry of Defence and FMV, brings Hungary's total Gripen fleet to 18 aircraft. The move by the Hungarian Ministry is in line with its intention to enhance the country’s capacity to safeguard both Hungarian and NATO airspace.
Among Europes’ Most Capable Air Forces with Gripens, Claims Saab
“With the Gripen fighter, Hungary has one of Europe’s most capable air forces. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Hungarian Government and defence industry,” said Micael Johansson, President, and CEO of Saab. Saab won't just be delivering aircraft but already has an existing support contract in place, which includes provisions for upgrades and assistance until at least 2035.
Additionally, Saab and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of ‘advanced’ industrial zones and fighter aircraft capabilities, the statement added. This partnership includes plans for a Centre of Excellence dedicated to Virtual Reality (VR) technologies in Hungary, which could eventually lead to broader cooperation areas between Hungary and the Swedish aerospace firm.
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:30 IST
