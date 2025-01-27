India, Indonesia Enhance Defence Partnership with DCA Ratification and Naval Training Programs

New Delhi, India – India and Indonesia have taken a significant step in bolstering their strategic partnership by strengthening defence and maritime cooperation through the ratification of key agreements and new initiatives. The two nations reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties by finalizing the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) and advancing cooperation in cadet exchanges between their naval academies.

The agreements were formalized during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's state visit to India from January 23 to 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Subianto, who was the Chief Guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, was accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officials and business representatives.

Ratification of Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA)

The two leaders welcomed the ratification of the DCA, underscoring their intent to deepen defence collaboration. They expressed confidence that the agreement would pave the way for greater engagement between the defence forces of both countries. To ensure effective implementation, they emphasized the need for regular ministerial-level dialogues and agreed to hold the next Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in the near future.

The leaders acknowledged the success of existing defence collaborations, including the long-standing biannual India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrols and joint military exercises such as Garuda Shakti (Army) and Samudra Shakti (Navy). Both sides committed to enhancing these interactions and expanding joint training initiatives to foster greater operational synergy.

Maritime Security and Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Recognizing the strategic significance of the Indo-Pacific region, India and Indonesia reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring maritime security and freedom of navigation. The two countries had previously adopted the Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in 2018, and during the recent talks, they reiterated the need to enhance cooperation to address emerging security challenges in the region.

To bolster maritime security cooperation, both sides agreed to position an Indonesian International Liaison Officer at India’s Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram. They also discussed the ongoing negotiations on the White Shipping Information Exchange agreement, which will facilitate greater information-sharing on commercial shipping movements to ensure safety at sea.

The leaders stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to safeguard sea lanes of communication in the strategically vital Straits of Malacca and Singapore. Additionally, they agreed to commence cooperation in hydrography and submarine search-and-rescue operations to enhance maritime domain awareness and preparedness.

Counter-Terrorism Collaboration

Both nations strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and vowed to work together to combat the menace through bilateral and multilateral platforms. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to eliminating terror financing and preventing the recruitment of extremist elements.

India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garuda Shakti 2022. | ADGPI

The two sides also emphasized the importance of intelligence-sharing and capacity-building initiatives, with President Subianto welcoming India's offer to provide specialized counter-terrorism training through the National Security Guard (NSG). The recent Joint Working Group Meeting on Counter-Terrorism, held in Jakarta in August 2024, was hailed as a crucial step in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Defence Modernization and Industrial Cooperation

President Subianto expressed Indonesia's keen interest in leveraging India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities. Prime Minister Modi assured India’s support in Indonesia’s defence modernization programs through technology transfer and experience sharing. The leaders agreed to explore avenues for collaboration in indigenous defence production and enhance cooperation through the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC).

Both leaders highlighted the importance of fostering business-to-business linkages in the defence sector and welcomed increased participation of Indian and Indonesian defence companies in each other’s defence expos and exhibitions.

During his visit, President Subianto was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He held extensive bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi, which concluded with the signing of multiple agreements aimed at deepening defence and economic ties.