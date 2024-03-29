×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise Concludes, Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

The 2nd edition of the India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise (IMT TRILAT 24) concluded, highlighting maritime cooperation among the three navies.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
IMT TRILAT
IMT TRILAT 24 | Image:Indian Navy
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mozambique: The second edition of the India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise (IMT TRILAT 24) concluded on March 28, 2024, marking a significant milestone in fostering maritime cooperation and interoperability among the navies of India, Mozambique, and Tanzania. The week-long exercise, held at Nacala, Mozambique, underscored the shared commitment to bolstering maritime security in the region.

Participating in IMT TRILAT 24 were INS Tir and INS Sujata, which engaged in a series of joint exercises, training sessions, and collaborative activities from March 21 to March 28, 2024. These activities provided invaluable opportunities for the three navies to exchange knowledge, enhance capabilities, and strengthen maritime security.  

Phases of the Exercise  

The exercise unfolded in two phases, beginning with the harbour phase from March 21 to March 24, during which intensive training sessions were conducted onboard INS Tir at Zanzibar and INS Sujata at Maputo. Training included vital exercises on Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS), Damage Control and Firefighting Drills, communication procedures, and medical lectures.

Credit- Indian Navy

The sea phase commenced on March 24, with INS Tir and INS Sujata hosting sea riders from the Tanzanian and Mozambique Navies, respectively. Joint operations with the Mozambique Naval ship Namatili and Tanzanian naval ship Fatundu demonstrated significant synergy and cooperation, aligning with the vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region). Simulated VBSS exercises and night manoeuvres were conducted, along with training on bridge watchkeeping, damage control, firefighting, and joint surveillance of Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) off Tanzania and Mozambique.  

The closing ceremony held onboard INS Tir and INS Sujata at Nacala, Mozambique, brought together representatives from all three navies. It highlighted the successful collaboration and understanding of maritime capabilities achieved during the exercise, emphasizing continued cooperation towards maritime security and regional stability. India reaffirmed its commitment as the preferred security partner in the region.  

Beyond the exercise  

In addition to IMT TRILAT, the long-range training deployment of the ships included various official and training exchanges, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and Yoga sessions. The ships welcomed over 1500 visitors at Zanzibar, Maputo, and Nacala, including school children, the Indian diaspora, and the local populace, fostering cultural exchange and friendship. Outreach activities were also conducted at the Mizzizini orphanage centre at Zanzibar and Obra Dom Orio Reception Centre at Maputo, further strengthening bonds between the nations.  

The successful completion of IMT TRILAT 24 signifies a step forward in regional maritime cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding and collaboration among India, Mozambique, and Tanzania to ensure maritime security and stability in the region. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

