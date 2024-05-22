Advertisement

Djibouti: With increasing fears of conflicts spreading across borders, many African countries are ramping up their defence budgets. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), military expenditure in Africa reached $51.6 billion in 2023, marking a 22 per cent increase from the previous year. This surge in defence spending is indicative of the continent’s response to prolonged unrest and the need for enhanced security measures.

SIPRI’s Trends in International Arms Transfers report revealed that in 2023, 24 per cent of Africa’s major arms imports came from Russia, followed by 16 per cent from the USA, and 13 per cent from China. These figures highlight the significant roles these countries play in supplying military equipment to African nations.

India’s Strategic Engagement with Africa

India is actively working to establish a foothold in the African defence market. An official from the Indian Ministry of Defence emphasized the importance of helping African countries secure themselves amidst ongoing regional unrest. However, India’s policy restricts selling weapons to conflicting nations friendly with India to avoid exacerbating regional violence. The official stated, “India’s intention of doing business is not at the cost of increasing violence in the region.”

Indian defence companies, including Zen Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have been forging ties with local African industries. This collaboration aims to explore and penetrate the market effectively. Previously, India maintained five defence wings in Africa—located in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, and Egypt—overseeing defence relations with 13 countries in the region.

India has maintained defence cooperation with several African nations for decades, particularly focusing on East Africa due to its proximity and historical ties. India has provided defence equipment, such as Coastal Radar Systems, Fast Interceptor Boats, and Waterjet Fast Patrol vessels, to countries like Mauritius, Mozambique, and Seychelles. Additionally, Indian military training teams have been dispatched to Tanzania, Uganda, Namibia, Kenya, and Mauritius to train local soldiers in various military disciplines.

Strategically, East Africa is crucial for India’s security due to the significant global maritime trade routes passing through the western Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy has conducted hydrographic surveys and other cooperative engagements in Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and Tanzania. Recently, these efforts have expanded to West African nations as well.

China’s Established Presence and Strategic Investments

China has been a significant player in Africa's defence market for years. Its longstanding foreign policy since 1947 has facilitated arms sales to numerous African countries, including armoured vehicles, helicopters, and artillery. A report by the French defence ministry noted that China was the second-largest arms supplier to Sub-Saharan Africa from 2016 to 2020.

China’s extensive loans to Africa, totalling $326.1 billion, and the establishment of a military base in Djibouti underscore its strategic investments in the continent. However, in recent years, Chinese defence equipment has faced quality issues, leading to a decline in arms exports, which presents an opportunity for India to increase its influence.

India’s Expanding Market and Future Prospects

India is capitalizing on this opportunity by promoting its indigenous defence equipment, known for being affordable and adaptable. Significant deals, such as the potential sale of 35 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to Egypt and a $1 billion agreement with Nigeria to upgrade its military-industrial complex, are in the pipeline. HAL is exploring business opportunities across Africa, focusing on regions with potential demand for its aircraft. The company’s helicopters and Dornier Do-228 aircraft are already in use in Namibia, Mauritius, and Seychelles. HAL has also appointed marketing channel partners in various African countries to promote its products and services.

Private companies like Zen Technologies are contributing by providing training simulators and anti-drone systems. Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors have supplied military vehicles to several African countries, supporting their peacekeeping missions and internal security. Despite the progress, India’s defence exports to Africa remain limited. Experts believe that quick delivery times, which have favoured Chinese arms sales, will be crucial for India’s success. India has also been focusing on diversifying its defence relations with African countries to reduce dependency on Western and Russian arms.

Recent initiatives, such as the India-Mozambique Defence Industry Delegation and Exposition organized by FICCI, underscore India’s commitment to expanding its defence exports. As the Ministry of Defence aims for $5 billion in defence exports by 2025, Africa is expected to play a significant role in achieving this target.