Published 14:19 IST, November 15th 2024
Indian and Australian Armies Enter 48-Hour Validation Exercise to Cap Off AUSTRAHIND 2024 in Pune
The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the armed forces of both nations.
- Defence
- 2 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The exercise reflects the shared commitment of both nations to maintaining peace and addressing common challenges through enhanced military collaboration. | Image: ADGPI
Advertisement
Loading...
14:19 IST, November 15th 2024