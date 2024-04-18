Advertisement

Termez: In a significant step towards bolstering bilateral relations between India and Uzbekistan, General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff, inaugurated a cutting-edge IT Laboratory at the Uzbek Academy of Armed Forces. The Army Chief's visit to Uzbekistan from April 15-18 highlights the commitment of both nations to enhancing defence cooperation, marking a milestone following a commitment made during the Defence Ministers' meeting in September 2018.

#IndiaUzbekistanFriendship 🇮🇳🇸🇱



During his ongoing visit to #Uzbekistan, General Manoj Pande #COAS visited Uzbekistan Armed Forces Academy accompanied by #CGS of Uzbekistan🇺🇿 Armed Forces & Charge D'Affaires Mr Arif Saeed and deliberated upon further enhancing cooperation in the… pic.twitter.com/Gjx6M2jJjn — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi)

Meanwhile, the Indian Army contingent departed for the 5th edition of India-Uzbekistan joint military Exercise DUSTLIK, on April 15, 2024. The exercise is scheduled from 15 to 28 April 2024 at Termez, Uzbekistan. This exercise, conducted alternatively in India and Uzbekistan, aims to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in mountainous and semi-urban terrain.

Notably, the establishment of the IT Laboratory stems from an initial request made during high-level discussions, gaining momentum with approval in 2019. Funded through the Ministry of External Affairs 'c' initiative, the project aimed to foster technological advancement within Uzbekistan's defence infrastructure. Despite bids exceeding the budget of Rs 6.5 crore, a sum of Rs 8.5 crore was allotted for the project, ensuring its successful implementation.

Advertisement

An Indian firm secured the contract and swiftly executed the project, making the IT Laboratory fully operational within the stipulated time frame. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the laboratory comprises nine rooms designed to cater to various aspects of modern IT education. These rooms include lecture halls, a Cybersecurity Lab, a Hardware Programming Lab, an Object-Oriented Programming Lab, a Web Programming Lab, a Server Room, a Multimedia Room, and a Virtual Reality Room.

Tactical Drills and Multi-Domain Operations in Ex Dustlik

The Indian Armed Forces contingent comprises 60 personnel, including 45 from the Indian Army, primarily from a Battalion of the JAT Regiment, and 15 from the Indian Air Force. The Uzbekistan contingent, comprising approximately 100 personnel from the Uzbekistan Army and Air Force, will be represented by personnel from the Southern Operational Command, part of the South-West Military District.

Exercise #Dustlik 2024



5th Edition of Joint Military Exercise ‘DUSTLIK’ between India and Uzbekistan will be conducted at Termez District, #Uzbekistan🇺🇿 from 15 to 28 April 2024. The participating contingents from the #IndianArmedForces🇮🇳 and Armed Forces of the Republic of… pic.twitter.com/zRQdZhQU8k — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi)

Exercise DUSTLIK will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills, and the basics of special arms skills. Tactical drills to be practised during the exercise include the creation of a Joint Command Post, establishing an Intelligence & Surveillance Centre, securing landing sites, Small Team Insertion & Extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, and more.

Fostering Interoperability and Defence Cooperation

The complexity of this edition of Exercise DUSTLIK has been enhanced with the conduct of multi-domain operations, as the contingent comprises personnel from combat support arms and services besides Infantry. The exercise will enable the two sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for conducting joint operations, enhancing interoperability, bonhomie, and camaraderie between soldiers of both countries. This joint endeavour further solidifies the growing partnership between India and Uzbekistan in defence and technology, laying the groundwork for future collaboration and mutual prosperity.

This collaborative initiative not only signifies a significant leap in technological advancement for Uzbekistan's defence academy but also serves as a bridge strengthening the growing partnership between India and Uzbekistan. The establishment of the IT lab is poised to enrich the training resources available to the Uzbek armed forces, facilitating a deeper understanding of modern IT concepts and practices. Moreover, it lays the foundation for enhanced cooperation between the two nations in defence and technology, promising a future of mutual growth and prosperity.