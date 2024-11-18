Published 20:44 IST, November 18th 2024
Indian Coast Guard Forces Pakistani Ship to Release Captured Fishermen After Two-Hour Chase
In an operation near the maritime border with Pakistan, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted PMS Nusrat, thwarting its attempt to detain Indian fishermen.
- Defence
- 3 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The incident, involving the Indian fishing boat Kaal Bhairav, saw a high-speed standoff lasting over two hours. | Image: Indian Coast Guard
20:16 IST, November 18th 2024