sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Ismail Haniyeh |

Published 18:50 IST, August 1st 2024

India’s Largest Multilateral Air Exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ Draws Participation from 30 Nations

India is set to host 'Tarang Shakti,' the largest multilateral air exercise ever conducted on its soil, announced by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Air Force
The exercise will also strengthen strategic relationships and enhance mutual understanding of air operations. | Image: IAF
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

18:41 IST, August 1st 2024