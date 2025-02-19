Is Ukraine Being Sidelined? U.S. and Russia Negotiate Peace Deal Without Zelenskyy

Washington, US - In a stunning shift in U.S. foreign policy, top diplomats from Russia and the United States have agreed to work towards ending the war in Ukraine and restoring their fractured diplomatic and economic ties. The landmark discussions, held in Riyadh, marked a pivotal moment in global geopolitics as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined a roadmap for renewed cooperation between the two nations.

The talks, described as constructive and forward-looking, centered around three key objectives: restoring diplomatic staffing in embassies, forming a high-level team to facilitate Ukraine peace talks, and exploring economic and geopolitical collaboration. While both sides acknowledged that significant work remains, the meeting represented the most comprehensive dialogue between the two nations since the war began in 2022.

A Shift in U.S. Foreign Policy Under Trump

The shift in Washington’s stance on Russia is being seen as a major about-face from previous U.S. policy. Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. led a global effort to isolate Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, imposing severe sanctions and backing Ukraine militarily. However, with Donald Trump back in office, a new approach is emerging—one that seeks direct engagement with Moscow to bring the war to a close and stabilize relations.

Rubio, speaking after the talks, said that resolving the Ukraine conflict could unlock broader opportunities for U.S.-Russia cooperation, both economically and geopolitically. “There are incredible opportunities that exist to partner with the Russians on issues of common interest and, frankly, economically on issues that hopefully will be good for the world and also improve our relations in the long term,” he stated.

Lavrov echoed similar sentiments, calling the discussions “very useful” and noting that both sides were willing to listen and engage constructively. However, the absence of Ukrainian officials at the meeting has sparked concerns among Kyiv and its European allies, who fear being sidelined in decisions that directly impact their security and sovereignty.

Kyiv and European Allies Express Concern Over Exclusion

The decision to exclude Ukrainian representatives from the discussions has drawn sharp reactions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quick to reject any outcome from the talks, stating that Ukraine would not accept any deal negotiated without its direct involvement. In protest, he postponed his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, rescheduling it for March 10.

France, responding to the developments, called an emergency meeting with other European Union leaders and the U.K. to reassess their stance on the war. French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to Ukraine, stating, “Russia must end its aggression, and this must be accompanied by strong and credible security guarantees for the Ukrainians.”

European leaders are particularly concerned that Washington may pressure Ukraine into making territorial concessions in exchange for peace, a scenario that could significantly weaken Kyiv’s position. U.S. officials, including Rubio, have refrained from specifying what kind of compromises might be necessary but have acknowledged that all parties, including Ukraine and European nations, would need to make difficult decisions.

Territorial and Security Negotiations on the Table

As part of the broader discussions on Ukraine, the issue of NATO expansion and Ukrainian territorial integrity remains a contentious point. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently stated that NATO membership for Ukraine is “unrealistic” and suggested Kyiv may need to abandon hopes of reclaiming all its lost territory—two key conditions that align with Moscow’s demands.

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz emphasized the need for pragmatic discussions, stating, “The practical reality is that there is going to be some discussion of territory, and there’s going to be a discussion of security guarantees.”

This shift in rhetoric suggests that Washington may be willing to entertain some of Russia’s long-standing demands, which could significantly alter the trajectory of the war and Ukraine’s post-war future.

Saudi Arabia’s Growing Diplomatic Influence

The meeting was hosted at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, signaling the Gulf nation’s increasing role in global diplomacy. Saudi Arabia, which has maintained strong ties with both Russia and the West, has played an active role in prisoner exchanges and diplomatic negotiations related to the Ukraine conflict.

The decision to hold the talks in Riyadh further cements Saudi Arabia’s position as a key mediator in global affairs, an image that Crown Prince Mohammed has sought to cultivate despite lingering international criticism over human rights concerns, particularly in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing in 2018.

The War Rages On

Despite the diplomatic overtures, the situation on the ground in Ukraine remains dire. Russia has continued its offensive, launching a fresh wave of drone attacks overnight. Ukraine’s military reported that 176 drones were fired, with a significant number intercepted, but some managed to strike civilian infrastructure.

In Dolynska, a Russian drone hit a residential building, injuring a mother and her two children and forcing an evacuation of 38 apartments. Additional strikes in the Cherkasy region damaged multiple residential buildings, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

What Comes Next?

The Riyadh meeting marks the first major step in potential U.S.-Russia reconciliation and a renewed push for peace in Ukraine. However, given the complexities involved—including Ukraine’s territorial concerns, NATO’s role, and European resistance to a U.S.-Russia-led settlement—any concrete outcome remains uncertain.