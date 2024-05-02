ISIS Commander Linked to Deadly Tongo Tongo Ambush on U.S. Forces Killed in Mali Operation

Advertisement

Mali: Mali’s security forces have dealt a significant blow to the Islamic State group by eliminating a senior commander wanted in connection with one of the deadliest attacks on U.S. forces in Africa. Abu Huzeifa, also known as Higgo, was a prominent figure within the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS). His demise marks a major success for Mali’s efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

Huzeifa is believed to have played a key role in the 2017 assault on U.S. and Nigerian forces in Tongo Tongo, Niger, which resulted in the tragic deaths of four Americans and four Nigerien soldiers. The attack prompted the U.S. military to scale back operations with local partners in the vast Sahel region. The elimination of Huzeifa is a significant milestone in the quest for justice for the victims of this heinous attack.

Continued Threat of Extremism

Abu Huzeifa

The operation to neutralize Huzeifa was a result of collaborative efforts between Mali’s security forces and allied groups. Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, leader of a Tuareg armed group allied with the state, confirmed his forces’ participation in the operation. The successful mission underscores the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Despite the elimination of Huzeifa, the threat of extremism persists in Mali and the wider Sahel region. The country has been battling a worsening insurgency by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group for over a decade. While Huzeifa’s death may lead to a temporary reduction in violence, the underlying threat remains high.

Tongo Tongo Ambush

An Islamic State terrorist filmed by Sgt Jeremiah Johnson's helmet camera.

The Tongo Tongo ambush, also known as the Niger ambush, occurred on October 4, 2017, when militants from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) attacked Nigerien and US soldiers near the village of Tongo Tongo, Niger. The soldiers were returning to their base after a stop in the village when the ambush took place. The attack resulted in the deaths of four Nigeriens, four US soldiers, and at least 21 ISGS militants, with several others wounded.

Prior to the ambush, the soldiers had conducted a mission targeting Doundou Chefou, a commander in the ISGS. The incident sparked political debate over the presence of US forces in Africa and shed light on previously undisclosed US military operations in the region. Congressional inquiries and a Department of Defense investigation followed, revealing that the US special forces team involved was ill-prepared for the mission. The ambush marked the largest loss of American lives in combat in Africa since the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.

Col Goita’s Efforts to End Insurgency

Col. Assimi Goita. | Credit- AP

Col. Assimi Goita, who assumed leadership in Mali after the second coup in 2021, has vowed to end the insurgency. However, Mali’s security forces face significant challenges, including overstretched resources and growing frustration with international assistance. The violence in the region has worsened under successive regimes, highlighting the need for sustained efforts to address the root causes of extremism.

Goïta, a seasoned military leader, has been at the forefront of efforts to combat the jihadist insurgency in Mali. Trained in the military academies of Mali and with experience working with international partners, Goïta is confronted with the daunting task of restoring stability in the face of persistent security challenges. His leadership will be crucial in guiding Mali through this critical juncture in its history.