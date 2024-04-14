×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Nepal Sounds Alarm Over Chinese Encroachment, Calls for International Intervention

China's construction of an embankment along the Nepal-Tibet border, diverting the Arun River and encroaching on Nepalese territory, has raised alarm in Nepal.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Chinese Troops
Representational | Image:Chinamil
Kathmandu: China's recent encroachment into Nepalese territory along the Nepal-Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) border has sparked widespread concern and condemnation. The construction of a one-kilometer-long embankment along the Arun River in Kimathanka, a remote hamlet in the North-East of Sankhuwasabha district, has not only diverted the river's natural course but also resulted in the loss of approximately nine hectares of Nepali land. Furthermore, localities in the region now face the imminent threat of submersion during the rainy season due to this construction.  

This latest incursion is part of a series of Chinese violations of Nepalese sovereignty that have escalated in recent years. Despite multiple reports and field reconnaissance by Nepalese survey teams confirming these encroachments, the Government of Nepal has yet to formally acknowledge them, possibly out of fear of antagonizing its northern neighbour. However, the lack of acknowledgement has only emboldened China to continue its aggressive expansionist agenda unchecked.  

Nepal's struggle against Chinese aggression  

China's encroachments extend beyond territorial violations and include a range of nefarious activities by Chinese nationals within Nepal. These include abuse of fair trade practices, wildlife smuggling, human trafficking, gold smuggling, ATM hacking, online fraud, and espionage. Recent data from Nepalese authorities reveal a significant increase in arrests of Chinese nationals for various crimes, highlighting the extent of China's illicit activities within Nepal. 

One Chinese media publication had renamed Mount Everest (known in Nepal as Sagarmatha) as Mount Qomolangma, claiming it as part of the Chinese territory. This sparked outrage among Nepalese citizens. In another instance, China unilaterally laid a 150m-long wired fence in the Rui village of Gorkha District in 2020 and restricted the movement of Nepalese nationals in the area. The latest incidents came to light in 2022-23, when the construction of a Chinese road in Surkhang VDC in Mustang District of Gandaki Province was reported.  

Diplomatically, Nepal has historically maintained a policy of non-alignment and neutrality, seeking to safeguard its sovereignty while engaging in constructive dialogue with its neighbours. However, China's aggressive behaviour poses a significant challenge to Nepal's diplomatic autonomy and regional stability. Beijing has primarily focused on infrastructural projects since the launch of the Border Roads Initiative. However, China’s aggressive economic monopolistic ambitions created more trouble for its Himalayan neighbour. Nepal shares two border points with China and has seen an increasing presence of Chinese nationals in Nepal, a rapid increase since 2014-15 as Chinese-funded projects seemingly grew. By encroaching on Nepalese territory and engaging in illicit activities, China undermines Nepal's sovereignty and territorial integrity, threatening the delicate balance of power in the region.   

A strategic buffer zone between India and China  

The strategic implications of China's actions in Nepal cannot be overstated. Nepal, nestled amidst the towering peaks of the Himalayas, serves as a vital buffer zone between India and China. Its rugged terrain and geographical features act as a natural barrier, making direct territorial expansion challenging for both countries. Furthermore, Nepal's strategic location and diplomatic relations make it a crucial bridge between South Asia and East Asia, facilitating regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

Indian and Nepalese troops in joint Exercise Surya Kiran XV. | Credit- ADGPI

Ultimately, the preservation of Nepal's sovereignty and territorial integrity is paramount. As a sovereign nation, Nepal has the right to defend its borders and protect its citizens from external threats. By standing firm against Chinese aggression and asserting its rights on the international stage, Nepal can safeguard its sovereignty and uphold the principles of peace, security, and stability in the region. 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

