New Air Raid Rules in Taiwan, only 3 Minutes to Prepare Amid Growing PLA Threat

Taiwan lowers its air raid alert threshold from 70 to 24 nautical miles amid rising threats from China.

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo confirmed on Monday that the country had revised its air raid alert regulations, lowering the threshold for issuing warnings from 70 nautical miles (129 kilometres) to 24 nautical miles (44 kilometres). This significant adjustment, which was quietly implemented at the end of 2022, reflects heightened concerns over China's growing military provocations, as reported by Taiwan News and RW Media.

"This is mainly due to enemy threats," Koo stated, emphasizing that China's actions are undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding region. The Defence Ministry is closely monitoring China's movements and preparing necessary countermeasures. "We could not possibly allow the People's Liberation Army to operate unopposed," Koo affirmed, signalling Taiwan's determination to defend its sovereignty.

Reduced Alert Time: Only Three Minutes to Respond

Under the revised regulations, Taiwan's citizens would have just three minutes to prepare in the event of an aerial attack. The changes, classified as confidential and not publicly disclosed until recently, have raised alarm. Speaking in the Legislative Yuan, Defence Minister Koo attributed the adjustment to the increased frequency of Chinese military actions, including frequent crossings of the Taiwan Strait median line.

In response to these rising threats, Taiwan conducted a comprehensive air defence drill on Thursday. The exercise, held between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., involved multiple branches of Taiwan’s armed forces, including the Air Force, Navy, and missile defence units. Fighter jets such as the Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF), Mirage 2000, and F-16, along with naval vessels and C-130 transport planes, were deployed to practice responses to potential attacks on critical positions.

Military Drills to Bolster Readiness

The drill, emphasized safeguarding Taiwan's 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone, integrated air defence systems, cyber-electronic warfare, and inter-branch cooperation. The Air Force Command highlighted the exercise’s focus on countering enemy sorties, including those launched by Chinese Shenyang J-15 fighter jets from aircraft carriers like the Liaoning. The Liaoning had previously conducted exercises near Taiwan's east coast in October, escalating tensions in the region.

Taiwan’s decision to reduce the air raid alert threshold underscores the urgency of responding swiftly to growing threats. The updated regulations, though alarming for the public, signal a calculated move to enhance preparedness against China’s provocative actions.

China's Provocative Military Exercises

The revised regulations and intensified military readiness come as Taiwan braces for Beijing's next large-scale military drill, Joint Sword-2024C. According to Reuters, Chinese forces are likely to use Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s upcoming tour of South Pacific allies as a pretext for the exercise, which is expected to demonstrate Beijing’s power projection and further increase pressure on Taiwan.

China’s repeated military incursions, including exercises near Taiwan's airspace and naval zones, reflect an assertive posture that Taiwan has described as a direct threat to regional peace. These incursions have compelled Taiwan to strengthen its defensive posture through quarterly military drills, such as the one conducted on Thursday.

