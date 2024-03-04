Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Northrop Grumman to initiate transformation of Range Hawks for hypersonic monitoring

These modified drones, part of the SkyRange program, aim to streamline data collection and enhance aerial testing capabilities.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system
RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system | Image:Northrop Grumman
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Northrop Grumman, a leading aerospace and defense technology company, has announced plans to adapt the next two RQ-4 Global Hawk drones into aircraft capable of monitoring hypersonic system tests. In an interview, Northrop Grumman executive Doug Shaffer revealed that the company is set to commence integration testing on these modified drones, referred to as Range Hawks, later this summer, with delivery to the Defense Department's Test Resource Management Center expected by early 2025. 

The RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system (UAS) is renowned for its capabilities in persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Designed to fly at high altitudes for extended durations exceeding 30 hours, the Global Hawk gathers near-real-time, high-resolution imagery of vast land areas in all weather conditions, supporting military operations across multiple regions. 

Advertisement

Critical role in military operations 

With over 320,000 flight hours accumulated, the Global Hawk has played a vital role in military operations in regions such as Iraq, Afghanistan, North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its ability to provide affordable and flexible platforms for various sensor payloads has made it indispensable for delivering mission-critical information to users worldwide. 

Advertisement

The adaptation of two RQ-4 Global Hawk drones into Range Hawks marks a significant advancement in aerial testing capabilities. These drones, repurposed from a batch of retired Global Hawk drones, will serve as airborne test data collectors for hypersonic system tests. This transition aligns with efforts by the Air Force, NASA, and TRMC to enhance testing capabilities through the SkyRange program, aiming to streamline data collection processes for hypersonic tests.

Expansion of SkyRange Program 

Following the success of the initial three adapted RQ-4s, TRMC is expanding the SkyRange program to include newer Block 20 and 30 models. Northrop Grumman's Vice President of Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting Programs, Doug Shaffer, emphasized advancements in sensor technology that enable the mounting of telemetry sensors onto drones, facilitating data collection on hypersonic launches. 

Northrop Grumman plans to modify the remaining RQ-4s in batches, with each modification expected to take approximately eight months. However, the timeline for updating the entire fleet depends on sufficient funding for the program. While details on the cost of each updated Range Hawk were not disclosed, Shaffer noted that subsequent modifications are expected to become more cost-effective as the program progresses. 

Advertisement

In response to plans by the Air Force to retire its remaining RQ-4s, lawmakers have intervened to prevent the fleet's mothballing until after fiscal 2028. This legislative action underscores the continued importance of the RQ-4 fleet in supporting national security objectives and emerging technological advancements in aerial surveillance and testing capabilities. 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

15 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

16 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

16 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

16 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

16 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

16 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

16 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NSE surpasses 9 crore investor mark

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Ramadan 2024: UAE Slashes Daily Work Hours For Govt Employees

    World17 minutes ago

  3. 1 Dead After Firing at Mohali Airport

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Setback for Mamata as TMC MLA Tapas Roy Submits Resignation

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Rajouri

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo