P-8A Poseidons and Unmanned Drones Step Up in Australia’s Defense Against Growing Chinese Naval Presence

Melbourne, Australia – The arrival of Chinese warships off the coast of Australia has put the region on high alert, with military officials in both Australia and New Zealand turning to their most advanced surveillance asset, the Boeing P-8A Poseidon, to ensure their strategic defence readiness. These aircraft played a pivotal role during a recent high-profile Chinese naval operation, where a task group comprising the PLAN’s (People's Liberation Army Navy) Type 054A frigate Hengyang, Type 055 cruiser Zunyi, and Type 903 replenishment ship Weishanhu sailed around the Australian continent and engaged in live-fire drills.

The presence of Chinese naval power in the Tasman Sea, especially during such exercises, was unprecedented for the region. For the Australian and New Zealand defence forces, it was an urgent reminder of the growing military presence of China in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has increasingly seen China assert its strategic ambitions. The P-8A Poseidon aircraft, operated by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), conducted high-frequency, high-duration surveillance missions to monitor the Chinese warships’ movements and activities over the span of several days.

Surveillance Beyond the Surface

The P-8A Poseidon is considered one of the world’s premier anti-submarine warfare aircraft, capable of conducting missions up to 20 hours in length with the help of aerial refuelling. This endurance proved essential as the Chinese ships conducted gunnery exercises off the Australian coast, which prompted widespread air traffic disruptions with nearly 50 airliners rerouted. The Poseidon provided a comprehensive surveillance umbrella over the naval task group, ensuring that no unknown threats or irregularities went unnoticed.

The People's Liberation Army-Navy Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang travels in the Torres Strait off Australia's coast, on Feb. 11, 2025. | AP

Australian and New Zealand military officials acknowledged that while the exercises were conducted on the high seas and were within the bounds of international law, they were a clear signal of China’s growing reach and influence in the region. Jennifer Parker, an expert from the National Security College at the Australian National University, emphasized that such activities are common for naval forces but nevertheless serve to project power and intimidate neighbouring nations. “The nature of the deployment is certainly designed to send a message,” Parker remarked. “There’s a reason they’re down here, and it’s about showcasing their naval capabilities.”

A Test of Regional Defense Readiness

The exercises, coupled with China’s increasing presence in the South Pacific and the potential expansion of its influence in Antarctica, underscore the urgent need for Australia and New Zealand to bolster their defence capabilities. With both countries facing a reduction in the number of surface combatants – New Zealand operating only two frigates and Australia reducing its fleet to ten warships – air surveillance assets like the P-8A Poseidon have become indispensable in safeguarding national security.

David Capie, Director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University in Wellington, noted that the rise in Chinese naval activity could likely become a more frequent occurrence. “Given the size of China’s navy and its strategic intentions, there is no doubt that we will see more of this in the future,” Capie stated. For both Australia and New Zealand, the maritime and aerial surveillance capabilities provided by the Poseidons are critical not only to counter China’s increasing military assertiveness but also to protect the security and stability of the wider Indo-Pacific region.

Unmanned Surveillance on the Horizon

While the P-8As are currently the go-to platform for surveillance, the introduction of unmanned aerial systems is expected to complement these efforts. The Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton, another cutting-edge surveillance asset, will soon be operational with the Australian Air Force. The Tritons, which can maintain surveillance over vast maritime areas for over 24 hours, will be stationed in Australia’s Northern Territory and will play a key role in monitoring future Chinese naval operations. These unmanned systems, with their expansive range and endurance, are expected to significantly enhance the region's maritime surveillance capabilities.\

Despite the growing reliance on unmanned platforms, Australian officials have expressed confidence in the role of the P-8As. Air Commodore Angus Porter of the RAAF stated, “The P-8A Poseidon is already a proven and effective asset for monitoring these kinds of operations, and our focus will continue to enhance these surveillance operations, which are vital to ensuring the security of our region.”

A Strategic Shift in the Indo-Pacific

As tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand’s strategic response is increasingly defined by sophisticated surveillance technology. The growing Chinese naval presence in the region, coupled with uncertainties in the security environment, is pushing both nations to rely on technological advancements to monitor, deter, and respond to military activities. The P-8A Poseidon aircraft is proving essential in this effort, ensuring that these nations maintain the necessary capabilities to defend their sovereignty and uphold regional peace.

While the P-8As provide critical surveillance, experts like Capie and Parker note that the next phase of defence planning must involve comprehensive strategic and diplomatic responses, including the strengthening of military alliances, the expansion of joint defence operations, and the investment in additional surveillance and deterrence assets. As Australia and New Zealand prepare for an increasingly complex regional security environment, their reliance on platforms like the P-8A Poseidon highlights their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific for years to come.