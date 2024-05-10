Advertisement

Nowpora: In the aftermath of a successful operation by the joint team of security forces in the Check Mohalla area of Nowpora, a video has surfaced, allegedly depicting Abdul Wahab Ejaz alias Saifullah, a known TRF terrorist with links to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), undergoing firearms training in Khai Gala, Rawalakot, Pakistan. The footage captures Wahab practising various gun positions with an AK-47 rifle within a confined space. The drill exhibited in the video bears resemblance to previous training videos released by the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG), a specialized unit within the army's special operations forces.

🚨 For those who are not aware Pak SSG's "Daura E khas" firing drill



Here it is..👇



Lashkar & SSG practicing similar drill 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UiXC4GznlB — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV)

The LeT, infamous for its terrorist activities, is purportedly trained by SSG commandos, as indicated by the similarity in training regimens observed in both organizations. The Indian government has repeatedly presented evidence linking Pakistani SSG commandos to the training of LeT terrorists, raising concerns about state-sponsored terrorism in the region. The LeT conducts extensive training programs for its operatives, encompassing weapon handling, including AK series rifles, light machine guns (LMGs), pistols, rocket launchers, and hand grenades. These programs include the Daura-e-Aam, a 21-day course, and the Daura-e-Khas, a three-month specialized training initiative. Additionally, clerics (Ulema) associated with the outfit undergo a 42-day training course, while recruits undergo an introductory program known as Bait-ur-Rizwan.

PAFF and TRF's petty attempts to appear secular

The evolution of terrorist groups in the Kashmir region reflects a nuanced shift in their approach to presentation and messaging. Unlike their predecessors, such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, the newly emergent groups are keen on projecting a more secular image. This is apparent not only in their choice of names but also in their logos, slogans, and the overall tone of their communication strategies, including pamphlets and online messaging. The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) is among several newly emerged terrorist groups that strive to appear more 'secular' in their messaging and presentation. These groups, including The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front, and Ghaznavi Force, differentiate themselves from predecessor terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen by adopting non-Islamic nomenclature, logos, slogans, and communication tactics.

PAFF/LeT terrorists Abdul Wahab Ejaz alias Saifullah (Red) and Saifullah alias Sanan Zafar (Grey).

The PAFF and similar groups emphasize terminology such as "resistance against occupation" and "fascist forces" as part of their messaging, aiming to justify their activities using a more secular narrative rather than the traditional call for jihad against infidels employed by their parent organizations. This shift is also reflected in the logos used by these outfits. For example, the names of these new groups distinctly deviate from the overtly Islamic nomenclature favoured by earlier organizations. Instead, they opt for names that do not explicitly reference religion, signalling a departure from the traditional terrorist branding. Additionally, their logos and slogans often incorporate symbols or motifs that are more neutral, avoiding overt religious imagery.

How new terrorist organizations indulge in Hybrid Militancy

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), along with other terrorist groups, has adopted a strategy known as 'Hybrid Militancy,' characterized by the recruitment of ordinary citizens who return to their regular lives after carrying out acts of terrorism. This approach blurs the lines between conventional insurgency and terrorism, as individuals recruited by these groups may not fit the traditional profile of terrorists.

Instead, they often blend into society, making it challenging for security forces to identify and apprehend them. This strategy allows the organizations to carry out attacks while minimizing the risk of detection and retaliation. Additionally, the use of ordinary citizens as operatives adds a layer of complexity to counterinsurgency efforts, as these individuals may not have a long-term commitment to the organization and can easily blend back into the community after completing their tasks.

Overall, hybrid militancy represents a significant challenge for security forces in combating terrorism and insurgency in conflict-affected regions. Mixed with the strategic rebranding effort of new terrorist organisations suggests a recognition among terrorist groups of the importance of public perception and the need to adapt to evolving societal dynamics and sensitivities.