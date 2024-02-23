Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan has inked its largest defence equipment export deal with Azerbaijan, valued at $1.6 billion. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always had a strong bond in defence matters, starting with a military agreement signed in 2003.

This partnership grew with joint military exercises beginning in 2016. The deal that Pakistan and its Azerbaijani counterparts inked includes 8 JF-17 C Block-III Fighter Jets and ammunition such as air-to-surface missiles. Additionally, Pakistan will provide training to Azerbaijani military personnel in air combat, allowing them to operate the JF-17 C or Block-III under Pakistan Air Force supervision, reports said.

Azerbaijan now joins Myanmar and Nigeria as purchasers of JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan and China. Despite having diplomatic ties with both Azerbaijan and its rival Armenia, Pakistan has been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Armenia administered until September 2023, recently concluded with Azerbaijan taking full control in January 2024.