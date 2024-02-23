English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 00:55 IST

Pakistan Inks Its Biggest Ever Defence Deal for JF-17 Block-III Worth $1.6 Billion with Azerbaijan

The deal that Pakistan and its Azerbaijani counterparts inked includes 8 JF-17 C Block-III warplanes and ammunition such as air-to-surface missiles.

Digital Desk
A Sino-Pak JF-17
A Sino-Pak JF-17 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan has inked its largest defence equipment export deal with Azerbaijan, valued at $1.6 billion. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always had a strong bond in defence matters, starting with a military agreement signed in 2003.

This partnership grew with joint military exercises beginning in 2016. The deal that Pakistan and its Azerbaijani counterparts inked includes 8 JF-17 C Block-III Fighter Jets and ammunition such as air-to-surface missiles. Additionally, Pakistan will provide training to Azerbaijani military personnel in air combat, allowing them to operate the JF-17 C or Block-III under Pakistan Air Force supervision, reports said.

Advertisement

Azerbaijan now joins Myanmar and Nigeria as purchasers of JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan and China. Despite having diplomatic ties with both Azerbaijan and its rival Armenia, Pakistan has been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Armenia administered until September 2023, recently concluded with Azerbaijan taking full control in January 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 00:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

3 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

3 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

3 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

3 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

3 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

3 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

4 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

4 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

4 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

6 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

10 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

10 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CBI raids Satya Pal Malik in Hydel Project case, will he answer now?

    The Debatean hour ago

  2. Republic vindicated, biggest loss of face for Mamata govt

    The Debatean hour ago

  3. Founder Byju Raveendran on the run? No end to Byju's saga

    The Debatean hour ago

  4. Pakistan knocks IMF doors, to seek at least $6 bn loan

    Economy Newsan hour ago

  5. TMC After Sandeshkhali Dumps 2000 Voters Cards Along Chakdaha: Suvendu

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo