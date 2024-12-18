Manila, Philippines – In a move that directly counters China’s relentless territorial aggression, the Philippines has ratified the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA)Manila, Philippines – In a move that directly counters China’s relentless territorial aggression, the Philippines has ratified the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan, setting the stage for an unprecedented level of military cooperation between the two nations. This agreement allows Japanese and Philippine troops to be stationed on each other’s territory for joint exercises and security operations, marking a bold step in standing up to Beijing’s increasingly coercive actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippine Senate, in a unanimous vote, endorsed the agreement, reinforcing a growing regional resistance to China's heavy-handed tactics in contested waters. Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri summed up the sentiment, declaring the treaty a "significant milestone" in strengthening the Philippines’ defence capabilities and resilience against external threats. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature and approval from Japan’s legislature are all that remain to bring this pact to fruition.

A United Front Against Chinese Hegemony

The timing of this agreement is no coincidence. China’s aggressive manoeuvres in the South China Sea, including the recent deployment of water cannons and military-grade lasers against Philippine vessels, have galvanized nations across the region. Beijing’s unchecked expansionism has turned the South China Sea into a flashpoint, where its artificial islands and militarized zones blatantly disregard international laws.

For decades, China has weaponized its economic clout and military strength to bully its neighbours, from building illegal structures in the West Philippine Sea to harassing civilian and military ships from Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. This new agreement sends a clear message: the Philippines and Japan are no longer willing to stand idly by while Beijing bulldozes its way to regional dominance.

From Occupation to Partnership

The Reciprocal Access Agreement is not only a practical tool for defence but also a powerful symbol of transformation. For Japan, whose occupation of the Philippines during World War II remains a dark chapter in history, this agreement represents a pivot to a forward-looking partnership grounded in shared values and mutual respect.

China’s propagandists, of course, will be quick to label this as "foreign meddling," conveniently ignoring their own track record of meddling on a global scale. Beijing’s thinly veiled attempts to divide ASEAN countries through economic incentives and political pressure have backfired, pushing nations closer to each other—and to outside powers like Japan and the United States.

Exposing China’s Double Standards

China's predictable outrage over the Philippines-Japan defence pact is rich with hypocrisy. Beijing, which has built entire military bases on reclaimed reefs and uninhabitable rocks, cries foul when countries strengthen legitimate alliances to protect their sovereignty. Its so-called “peaceful rise” has been anything but peaceful, characterized by broken promises, violated treaties, and a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

China’s aggression extends beyond maritime disputes. From its militarization of trade routes to its covert disinformation campaigns targeting democratic systems, Beijing’s goal is clear: reshape the global order to serve its authoritarian ambitions. This is not just a regional issue; China’s actions affect the freedom of navigation, trade security, and stability of economies far beyond Asia.

The Philippines-Japan treaty also exposes the hollow core of China’s “win-win cooperation” rhetoric. The reality is that countries in the region are finding strength in partnerships precisely because they’ve seen through Beijing’s divide-and-conquer tactics.

This pact goes beyond symbolic gestures, addressing tangible threats posed by Chinese aggression. For instance, joint maritime patrols will serve as a countermeasure to the shadowy "grey zone" tactics employed by China's maritime militia, which operates with impunity under the guise of civilian fishing vessels.

A Wake-Up Call for Beijing

China has long banked on its ability to intimidate smaller nations into submission, but the ratification of the RAA is a stark reminder that its actions have consequences. By uniting with Japan, the Philippines is demonstrating that regional players can—and will—band together to uphold their sovereignty.

The message is unmistakable: China’s unchecked ambitions will not go unchallenged. The Philippines and Japan, bolstered by their partnership, have set a precedent that other nations may soon follow. The Indo-Pacific is no longer a playground for Beijing's authoritarian whims; it is a stage where nations committed to peace and security are finding their collective voice.

The Bigger Picture

As China fumes over the Philippines-Japan pact, it must grapple with a hard truth: its own belligerence has fueled the very alliances it seeks to disrupt. Far from isolating Japan and the Philippines, Beijing's actions have strengthened their resolve, forcing the world to confront the dangers of appeasing a regime that thrives on intimidation.