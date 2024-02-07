English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Philippines eyes military pact with Japan in 2024 to counterbalance China's growing provocations

The Philippines is eyeing to strengthen ties with Japan through a military deployment agreement, countering China's growing influence in the region.

Yuvraj Tyagi
Japan Self Defence Force
Japan Self Defence Force | Image:AP
Manila: In a strategic move to counter China's influence, the Philippines aims to solidify its alliance with Japan through a military deployment agreement, expected to be finalized in the first quarter of this year. The announcement by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on January 16 underscores the Philippines' efforts to strengthen regional partnerships against Beijing's growing aggression. Simultaneously, defense cooperation talks with Canada are in progress, indicating Manila's proactive approach to fortifying ties with key international allies. 

Negotiations for a reciprocal troop arrangement between Japan and the Philippines commenced in November last year, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations. The imminent Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) is anticipated to facilitate streamlined procedures for the deployment of troops and equipment on each other's soil. The commitment to uphold the rules-based international order and international law was emphasized by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro during the nascent stages of the talks in November. 

Addressing common adversary: China's growing intimidation 

The expected defense cooperation agreement with Japan comes in response to the shared concern about China's escalating intimidation in the Indo-Pacific region. Both Tokyo and Manila, significant allies of the United States, are driven by a common interest in countering Beijing's assertiveness. While social media speculation hints at Pentagon support for the upcoming defense pact, these claims remain unverified.

Chinese troops prepare for a multi-item military test on January 4, 2021. | Credit- Chinamil

Manila's pursuit of strengthened diplomatic and military support is rooted in its deep-seated insecurity amid China's territorial claims. Fears of a Chinese invasion of the resource-rich Second Thomas Shoal, a crucial shipping corridor in the South China Sea, propel the Philippines to seek alliances. Recent clashes between the Chinese Coast Guard and Filipino vessels near the Sierra Madre outpost intensify regional tensions. 

Philippines' pivot to Japan: Proximity and common adversary 

Choosing to deepen ties with Japan, despite unwavering U.S. support, is driven by the proximity of Japan compared to the United States. China's aggression, affecting both Manila and Tokyo, positions Beijing as a common adversary. Japan's commitment to providing security cooperation grants to strengthen the defensive capabilities of neighboring countries aligns with the Philippines' strategic objectives.

In a move perceived as provocative by China, Manila's military chief, Romeo Brawner, announced plans to develop islands in the South China Sea, including the strategically located Thitu island. The Philippines aims to enhance the livability of these islands, asserting sovereignty and improving facilities for military personnel stationed in the disputed region. 

China has issued warnings in response to what it deems "provocative" measures by the Philippines, particularly in developing islands and seeking support from the United States. The geopolitical complexities in the South China Sea continue to escalate, with both Manila and Beijing asserting territorial claims and exchanging allegations of belligerent behavior in the vital waterway. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

