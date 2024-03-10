×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:00 IST

PM Modi’s diplomatic fervor averted nuclear escalation in Russia-Ukraine war: Report

Amidst Russia-Ukraine tensions, the US prepared for potential nuclear strike, seeking global support, including from India, to deter Russia.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Russian missile
Representative | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Washington: Amidst escalating tensions during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States embarked on meticulous preparations for the looming specter of a potential nuclear strike by Moscow against Kyiv. Citing insights from senior administration officials, a CNN report highlighted the gravity of the situation, which could have marked the first use of nuclear weapons since the tragic events of Hiroshima and Nagasaki nearly eight decades ago. 

As per the report, expressing profound concern, the Biden administration focused its attention on the possibility of Russia resorting to tactical or battlefield nuclear weapons. The report underscored the crucial role of diplomatic outreach, including efforts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and other global leaders, in averting the impending crisis. 

India's diplomatic stand and international efforts 

Amidst fears of an impending nuclear catastrophe, the United States actively sought support from non-allied nations, including India, to dissuade Russia from pursuing reckless military escalation. Diplomatic sources revealed that the collective international response played a pivotal role in amplifying global concerns and discouraging belligerent actions.

Amidst the escalating crisis, India reiterated its firm condemnation of civilian casualties and steadfastly advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unequivocal message to President Putin during the SCO summit underscored India's commitment to regional stability and its role as a responsible global actor. 

Strategic contingency planning 

Against the backdrop of mounting tensions, the US National Security Council convened a series of high-level meetings to devise contingency plans. These strategic deliberations aimed to formulate preemptive and deterrent measures in response to potential nuclear threats from Russia or any subsequent military provocations. 

The late summer of 2022 witnessed significant setbacks for Russian forces in Ukraine, with Ukrainian troops making substantial gains in key strategic territories. Reports of Russian allegations regarding a Ukrainian dirty bomb plot added to the escalating tensions, raising fears of a pretext for a nuclear strike. 

Despite heightened tensions and speculative narratives, US intelligence agencies remained vigilant. Officials emphasized continuous monitoring and surveillance efforts, which did not detect any tangible indicators suggesting Russia's mobilization of nuclear forces for an imminent attack.  

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:00 IST

