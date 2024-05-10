Protests Escalate in PoJK as Pakistan Mobilizes Frontier Corps and Army Rangers

Advertisement

Dadyal: A violent clash broke out between police and protesters from the Dadyal area of PoJK, leaving several injured. Enraged protesters announced they would hold their demonstration earlier than planned and assaulted a police constable. Shaukat Navaz Mir declared a general strike across PoJK, denouncing the violent actions of the defense forces. Political activist Amjad Ayub Mirza condemned the incident, emphasizing that violence against peaceful protesters in PoJK is intolerable. Mirza reported the tragic death of a schoolgirl in Dadyal and accused the Pakistani government of attempting to suppress dissent ahead of the planned long march and sit-in outside the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad.

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly denounced the recent arrests of activists, including Ali Shamriaz, and the imposition of Section 144 in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). The arrests conducted by Pakistani authorities in Muzaffarabad have raised concerns over the safety and well-being of the detainees, who allegedly faced brutal beatings and torture. Leaders of the UKPNP, such as Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, expressed deep dismay at the crackdown on peaceful activists and the heavy deployment of security personnel, which has transformed PoJK into a military garrison.

Protests Escalate with "Shutter-down and Wheel-jam" Strike

In a press release, the UKPNP highlighted the names of detained activists, including members of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, and lamented the reported killings of two innocent girls due to teargas shelling during protests. Condemning the killings and brutality, UKPNP leaders demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained activists. They stressed that the use of force against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable and vowed to oppose it at all international forums. Additionally, the UKPNP leaders urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to intervene promptly and address the deteriorating situation in PoJK.

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee announced a "shutter-down and wheel-jam" strike in PoJK in response to the arrests and detention of activists. The decision came after police reportedly detained around 70 activists to prevent a planned "long march" announced by the committee to demand compliance with an agreement reached between the two in February. The committee has been leading a rights movement against unjust taxes on electricity bills, advocating for relief to consumers based on the production cost of hydel power in PoJK.

Police raids in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur's Dadyal resulted in the detention of several committee members and activists, sparking clashes between protesters and law enforcement. Teargas was used against demonstrators, injuring several, including schoolgirls. Traders pelted stones at the police, and in response, Nawaz Mir released a video message announcing the rescheduling of the protest due to the authorities' "brutal attitude."