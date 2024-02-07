English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Russia suffers critical aerial setback as Ukrainian military shoots down A-50 AWACS and Il-22M

Ukrainian forces reportedly downed a Russian A-50 Airborne Warning and Control System plane and an Ilyushin Il-22M radio relay aircraft over the Sea of Azov.

Yuvraj Tyagi
Russian AWACS
Russian AWACS | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kyiv: In a daring move, the Ukrainian forces reportedly downed a Russian A-50 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) plane and an Ilyushin Il-22M radio relay aircraft on Sunday over the Sea of Azov. If validated, this would mark a severe blow to Russia's airborne capabilities, exposing its vulnerability in this critical area. Ukraine had previously asserted damaging an A-50 in February 2023, revealing footage of a drone impacting its radar disc at the Machulishchy air base in Belarus. 

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence in the Verkhovna Rada, Yuriy Mysiagin, reported that Ukrainian units engaged the two Russian aircraft over the Sea of Azov around 9:00 pm. The A-50 was downed immediately upon entering the patrol zone near Kyrylivka, while the Il-22M attempted an emergency landing near Anapa but disappeared from radar after the descent began. 

Advertisement

Russian silence and implications of the reported shootdown 

While the Russian Ministry of Defense remains silent, pro-Russian Telegram channels seem to confirm the incident. The A-50 AWACS, built on the Ilyushin Il-76MD, serves as a crucial component in Russian air dominance operations. However, Russia's deficiency in airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft has been highlighted, with the country possessing only ten such units, according to assessments.

Advertisement
Credit- AP

The absence of a large and ready AWACS fleet in Russia may have contributed to Ukraine's tactical successes, especially in launching air-launched cruise missiles. The report discusses how the outdated technology in Russia's A-50U and the lack of modernization in its AWACS fleet make it susceptible to current warfare challenges.

Ukrainian air defences. | Credit- AP

The report delves into the technological challenges faced by Russia in modernizing its AWACS fleet, emphasizing the need for advanced non-analog, digital electronics, avionics, and microprocessing systems. The impact of economic and social crises, Western sanctions, and efforts to achieve self-reliance in technology are explored.

Advertisement

The reported shootdown of the A-50U AWACS, confirmed by Britain's Ministry of Defence, raises questions about Russia's technological limitations and the urgent need for industrial rejuvenation to achieve self-sufficiency in critical sectors. The detailed analysis provides a comprehensive understanding of the geopolitical implications and challenges faced by both Ukraine and Russia in the evolving landscape of modern warfare. 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Telugu-Tamil Inscription on 17th Century Lamppost Reveals Historic Facts

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  4. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement