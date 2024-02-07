Advertisement

Kyiv: In a daring move, the Ukrainian forces reportedly downed a Russian A-50 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) plane and an Ilyushin Il-22M radio relay aircraft on Sunday over the Sea of Azov. If validated, this would mark a severe blow to Russia's airborne capabilities, exposing its vulnerability in this critical area. Ukraine had previously asserted damaging an A-50 in February 2023, revealing footage of a drone impacting its radar disc at the Machulishchy air base in Belarus.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence in the Verkhovna Rada, Yuriy Mysiagin, reported that Ukrainian units engaged the two Russian aircraft over the Sea of Azov around 9:00 pm. The A-50 was downed immediately upon entering the patrol zone near Kyrylivka, while the Il-22M attempted an emergency landing near Anapa but disappeared from radar after the descent began.

Russian silence and implications of the reported shootdown

While the Russian Ministry of Defense remains silent, pro-Russian Telegram channels seem to confirm the incident. The A-50 AWACS, built on the Ilyushin Il-76MD, serves as a crucial component in Russian air dominance operations. However, Russia's deficiency in airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft has been highlighted, with the country possessing only ten such units, according to assessments.

The absence of a large and ready AWACS fleet in Russia may have contributed to Ukraine's tactical successes, especially in launching air-launched cruise missiles. The report discusses how the outdated technology in Russia's A-50U and the lack of modernization in its AWACS fleet make it susceptible to current warfare challenges.

The report delves into the technological challenges faced by Russia in modernizing its AWACS fleet, emphasizing the need for advanced non-analog, digital electronics, avionics, and microprocessing systems. The impact of economic and social crises, Western sanctions, and efforts to achieve self-reliance in technology are explored.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 January 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/0npPvd2nrM #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tHDMvqC5Yp — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 17, 2024

The reported shootdown of the A-50U AWACS, confirmed by Britain's Ministry of Defence, raises questions about Russia's technological limitations and the urgent need for industrial rejuvenation to achieve self-sufficiency in critical sectors. The detailed analysis provides a comprehensive understanding of the geopolitical implications and challenges faced by both Ukraine and Russia in the evolving landscape of modern warfare.