Tensions Flare In Pakistan's Troubled North As Military Battles Historic Insurgencies

Islamabad: A brazen attack rocked Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province on March 20, as heavily armed Baloch militants stormed the Gwadar Port Authority Complex, unleashing a volley of gunfire and triggering multiple explosions. Despite the intense firefight, no immediate casualties were reported.

The proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)'s Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the audacious assault, citing opposition to Chinese investments in Balochistan and accusing both China and Pakistan of exploiting the resource-rich province. The attack underscores the resurgence of armed conflict in Pakistan's volatile regions, including Waziristan, Balochistan, and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa belt.

Trouble in Pakistan's Northern Region

The Northern and Northwestern region of Pakistan have recently seen a fresh wave of violence. The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has gained momentum, with the Pashtun community staging an anti-Pakistan protest outside the United Nations office in Geneva. PTM accuses the Pakistan Army of violating Pashtuns' basic human rights and alleges foreign backing for its activities. However, Pakistan's military dismisses these claims, branding PTM as a tool of foreign powers.

Khyber district of Pakistan. | Credit- AP

Furthermore, armed conflict has seen resurgence with recent clashes between Pakistani troops and Taliban forces have further inflaming tensions along the Durand Line. The Taliban government accused Pakistan of conducting air strikes inside Afghan territory, resulting in up to 8 civilian casualties. According to the Taliban, Pakistani forces targeted civilians in Afghanistan’s Paktika and Khost provinces. In retaliation, the Taliban targeted a Pakistani military center along the border, escalating tensions between the neighboring countries.

The roots of insurgency in the North

The armed conflict in Pakistan traces back to 2004 when tensions over the Pakistan Army's pursuit of al-Qaeda fighters escalated into armed resistance. Pakistan's actions were framed as part of its contribution to the U.S. War on Terror. However, the situation worsened after the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, leading to the establishment of militant control over the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The recent escalation raises concerns about regional stability, threatening to reignite long-standing animosities and exacerbate geopolitical tensions. Civilian casualties highlight the human toll of such conflicts, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Pakistan faces criticism for its aggressive stance, with observers condemning the violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and the loss of innocent lives. The targeting of civilian houses is deemed unjustified and disproportionate, undermining efforts for peace and stability.

Fears of broader conflict loom large, underscoring the need for diplomatic intervention to de-escalate tensions. Further retaliatory measures could destabilize the entire region, necessitating urgent international intervention to address the root causes of the conflict and prevent further escalation. Pakistani military and Foreign Ministry sources confirmed the air strikes, citing them as retaliatory measures in response to terrorist activities originating from across the border. This retaliatory action represents the first instance of Pakistan conducting air strikes within Afghanistan since April 2022.