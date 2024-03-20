×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

Tensions Flare In Pakistan's Troubled North As Military Battles Historic Insurgencies

The roots of insurgency in Pakistan trace back to 2004, escalating with the U.S. War on Terror and worsened by the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Insurgencies in Pakistan
Representational | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: A brazen attack rocked Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province on March 20, as heavily armed Baloch militants stormed the Gwadar Port Authority Complex, unleashing a volley of gunfire and triggering multiple explosions. Despite the intense firefight, no immediate casualties were reported.  

The proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)'s Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the audacious assault, citing opposition to Chinese investments in Balochistan and accusing both China and Pakistan of exploiting the resource-rich province. The attack underscores the resurgence of armed conflict in Pakistan's volatile regions, including Waziristan, Balochistan, and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa belt. 

Advertisement

Trouble in Pakistan's Northern Region 

The Northern and Northwestern region of Pakistan have recently seen a fresh wave of violence. The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has gained momentum, with the Pashtun community staging an anti-Pakistan protest outside the United Nations office in Geneva. PTM accuses the Pakistan Army of violating Pashtuns' basic human rights and alleges foreign backing for its activities. However, Pakistan's military dismisses these claims, branding PTM as a tool of foreign powers.

Advertisement
Khyber district of Pakistan. | Credit- AP

Furthermore, armed conflict has seen resurgence with recent clashes between Pakistani troops and Taliban forces have further inflaming tensions along the Durand Line. The Taliban government accused Pakistan of conducting air strikes inside Afghan territory, resulting in up to 8 civilian casualties. According to the Taliban, Pakistani forces targeted civilians in Afghanistan’s Paktika and Khost provinces. In retaliation, the Taliban targeted a Pakistani military center along the border, escalating tensions between the neighboring countries. 

The roots of insurgency in the North 

The armed conflict in Pakistan traces back to 2004 when tensions over the Pakistan Army's pursuit of al-Qaeda fighters escalated into armed resistance. Pakistan's actions were framed as part of its contribution to the U.S. War on Terror. However, the situation worsened after the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, leading to the establishment of militant control over the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The recent escalation raises concerns about regional stability, threatening to reignite long-standing animosities and exacerbate geopolitical tensions. Civilian casualties highlight the human toll of such conflicts, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region. 

Advertisement

Pakistan faces criticism for its aggressive stance, with observers condemning the violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and the loss of innocent lives. The targeting of civilian houses is deemed unjustified and disproportionate, undermining efforts for peace and stability. 

Fears of broader conflict loom large, underscoring the need for diplomatic intervention to de-escalate tensions. Further retaliatory measures could destabilize the entire region, necessitating urgent international intervention to address the root causes of the conflict and prevent further escalation. Pakistani military and Foreign Ministry sources confirmed the air strikes, citing them as retaliatory measures in response to terrorist activities originating from across the border. This retaliatory action represents the first instance of Pakistan conducting air strikes within Afghanistan since April 2022. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

a minute ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

3 minutes ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

4 minutes ago
SHOCKING Theft at Mumbai Airport: Bengal Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Cash, 78-yr-old Fountain Pen

mumbai airport

4 minutes ago
US World Trade Center

Smoke Billows Out

7 minutes ago
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins

LS Polls

8 minutes ago
Travel with you girl gang

Vacation With Girl Gang

8 minutes ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

11 minutes ago
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Genetic Disorders

11 minutes ago
Celebrating The World Puppetry Day, The Magic of Storytelling

World Puppetry Day 2024

12 minutes ago
An Odisha shopkeeper died following a heated argument with a customer.

Odisha Shopkeeper Death

13 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Like Carnivals

13 minutes ago
Australian Music Festival 

Shigellosis in Australia

15 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Kejriwal Must Appear

18 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Pre-birthday Bash

22 minutes ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC 16 Muhurat Pics

25 minutes ago
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points

The Electoral Bond Mindma

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. 'Shoot Modi in The Skull': RJD Neta's Controversial Remark in INDI Meet

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo