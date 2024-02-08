The Pentagon has stressed the goal to increase military communication channels between the United States and China following the recent two-day dialogue in Washington. | Image: AP

Advertisement

Washington: After the recent conclusion of a two-day military dialogue between the United States and China in Washington, the Pentagon emphasised the crucial objective of increasing military-to-military communication channels between Washington and Beijing. The statement, as per US officials, marks an effort to prevent competitive tensions from escalating into potentially destabilising conflicts.

Initiated after US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume military-to-military ties, the talks reportedly involved Michael Chase, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, and China's Major General Song Yanchao, deputy director of the Central Military Commission Office for International Military Cooperation. This meeting represented the 17th US-China defence policy coordination talks.

Advertisement

Communication Channels to Mitigate Conflict Risks: Dy Defence Secretary

The discussions primarily revolved around US-PRC defence relations, with Chase underlining the importance of maintaining communication channels. The objective remains focused on averting the risk of competitive posturing leading to potential conflicts, as highlighted by the Pentagon statement using the acronym for the People's Republic of China. "The two sides discussed US-PRC defence relations, and Dr. Chase highlighted the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication to prevent competition from veering into conflict," the statement read.

Advertisement

Underlining the significance of these dialogues, General Charles Q Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, engaged in a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, General Liu Zhenli, in the preceding month. Pentagon officials stress the critical nature of consistent communication between the two militaries to prevent misunderstandings or miscalculations that could inadvertently escalate tensions.

Challenges Persist, US-China to Navigate Complexities

Despite the efforts to restore some level of military communication, officials caution that establishing truly functional dialogue will require time. The discord between Washington and Beijing includes various contentious issues, ranging from the future of Taiwan, a democratic territory, to territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The talks occurred amid heightened rhetoric between Taiwan and China ahead of Taiwan's upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls. China continues to assert its claim over Taiwan despite objections from the island's government.

Advertisement

According to reports, diplomatic relations between the US and China are gradually recovering after a previous incident involving the downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon by the US military in February.