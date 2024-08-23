sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 19:28 IST, August 23rd 2024

US and India Sign Landmark Security of Supply Arrangement to Bolster Defense Collaboration

The agreement builds on past collaborations, including LEMOA, COMCASA, and BECA, demonstrating a comprehensive strategy to strengthen U.S.-India defense ties.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India-US SOSA Agreement
This agreement reflects growing strategic ties and builds on previous defense agreements to improve global defense cooperation. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

19:28 IST, August 23rd 2024