Published 17:56 IST, August 17th 2024
U.S., Australia, and U.K. Update Arms Sharing Rules: Major Boost to AUKUS Defense Partnership
In a significant move for international defence collaboration, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom have updated their arms transfer regulations
- Defence
- 3 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Effective September 1, 2024, the revised rules will exempt Australia and the U.K. from licensing requirements for 80% of U.S. commercial defence sales. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:56 IST, August 17th 2024