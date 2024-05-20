With over 1,000 personnel stationed in the country until recently, Niger served as a crucial counter-terrorism hub for the US military. | Image:US Marines Corps

Niger: A significant development is marking the end of a turbulent chapter of the American military’s presence in Niger. The United States has commenced the withdrawal of its military forces from the nation. The decision, announced jointly by both nations in a Sunday statement, follows nearly a week of intense military deliberations. The withdrawal deadline is set for September 15, signifying a substantial shift in regional security dynamics.

“This is not a good outcome,” expressed a senior defence official during a briefing with reporters, highlighting the significance of the decision. The withdrawal comes after years of substantial investment and collaboration between the two nations, with Niger serving as a crucial counter-terrorism hub for the U.S. military. With over 1,000 personnel stationed in the country until recently, the U.S. operated primarily from an airbase near Agadez, representing a substantial financial investment exceeding $100 million.

Deteriorating relations with CNSP

Tensions between the U.S. and Niger escalated following a coup last summer, which saw the overthrow of the ruling government by a military junta known as the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP). Despite reluctance initially to label the event a coup, the U.S. eventually acknowledged the situation in October 2023. Subsequent developments, including the expulsion of French forces stationed in the country, further strained relations.

Following earlier rounds of talks, a spokesman for the CNSP announced in March that the U.S. military could no longer operate in Niger, signalling a definitive shift in policy. Despite initial uncertainties surrounding the announcement, subsequent negotiations aimed to develop a plan for the orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces, with Niger committing to ensuring the safety of American personnel.

‘Remove all military personnel by September’

The withdrawal process is already underway, with approximately 100 non-essential personnel having departed the country. Plans are in place to remove all military personnel by the September deadline, accompanied by the repatriation of equipment and assets to U.S. Africa Command sites. Despite concerns about the fate of remaining equipment, officials reassure that stringent measures are in place to safeguard sensitive materials.

The withdrawal marks the conclusion of America's military presence in Niger, prompting reflections on future bilateral relations and regional security cooperation. While challenges lie ahead, officials remain optimistic about the enduring bond between the two nations. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell's forthcoming visit to Niger underscores the commitment to sustaining constructive engagement and dialogue.