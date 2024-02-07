Advertisement

Somalia: The United States Navy carried out a significant maritime operation and successfully intercepted an illicit shipment of Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missile components destined for Houthi rebels in Yemen, as revealed by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday. The operation unfolded off the coast of Somalia, where US forces seized propulsion, guidance systems, and warheads intended for medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs). This interception underscores the international efforts to curb the flow of weapons to Iran-backed militant groups, especially the Houthis.

USCENTCOM Seizes Iranian Advanced Conventional Weapons Bound for Houthis



On 11 January 2024, while conducting a flag verification, U.S. CENTCOM Navy forces conducted a night-time seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi… pic.twitter.com/yg4PuTZBh7 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 16, 2024

Simultaneously, the U.S. Navy is engaged in a search and rescue mission for two elite Navy SEALs who went missing during the operation. According to a US official, one SEAL fell into the water, and the other jumped in following established protocol. General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the CENTCOM commander, assured that exhaustive efforts are underway to locate and rescue the missing teammates.

Tensions escalate amidst Houthi attacks

The seizure comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions between the United States and Iranian proxies in the region. Recent strikes by both the US and UK militaries against Houthi targets in Yemen were responses to the Iran-backed group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The international community has expressed growing concern over the threat to this crucial waterway.

During the operation, the United States military employed the Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) method. This tactic involves maritime boarding actions and is utilized for various purposes, including capturing enemy vessels, combating terrorism, piracy, and smuggling, as well as conducting inspections. VBSS teams undergo extensive training in skills such as hand-to-hand combat, search procedures, tactical movements, and arrest procedures for both compliant and non-compliant combatants.

Advertisement

US emphasizes importance of countering Houthi threat

The strikes aimed not only to seize the weapons but also to deter further Houthi attacks on international shipping. Despite destroying only a portion of the Iranian proxy group's offensive capabilities, the US emphasizes the critical importance of countering the Houthi threat. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas adds complexity to regional tensions.

Advertisement

CENTCOM's release highlighted that the seized Iranian-made components matched those used by the Houthis to threaten and attack mariners in the Red Sea. General Kurilla condemned Iran's continued shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis, citing it as a violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law.

International collaboration and naval actions

The operation involved Navy SEALs from the USS Lewis B Puller, who boarded the vessel in international waters off the coast of Somalia. Helicopters and drones played a crucial role in the mission. The seized vessel was deemed unsafe and subsequently sunk by the Navy, while the fate of the 14-person crew is yet to be determined in accordance with international law.

CENTCOM has previously reported intercepting lethal aid shipments from Iran to Yemen. In a similar incident in February of the previous year, both US and French forces confiscated a significant cache of assault rifles and ammunition en route to Yemen. In a notable move in December 2022, the US declared its intention to redirect seized Iranian weapons and ammunition originally bound for the Houthis in Yemen to Ukraine.