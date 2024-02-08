Updated January 16th, 2024 at 08:52 IST
US Still Hasn't Found Its Missing Navy SEALs Involved in Disruption of Iranian Missile Shipment
2 SEALs went missing after disrupting an Iranian missile parts transfer in a night op off Somalia, prompting US to intensify the search for them in Gulf of Aden
Sanaa: US Navy ships and aircraft are still scouring the Gulf of Aden for two missing Navy SEALs who were part of a team disrupting a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles. The incident unfolded as the SEALs attempted to board the vessel last Thursday, aiming to intercept a transfer of missile parts, including warheads and engines, to another boat off the coast of Somalia.
Night-time Operation Following Which SEALs went missing
The targeted dhow, a sailboat, lacking a country flag, was identified by the US Navy as a vessel with a history of transporting illegal weapons from Iran to Somalia. The SEALs, stationed on the USS Lewis B Puller, a Navy expeditionary sea base vessel, used small special operations combat craft to approach the boat. However, during the boarding in rough seas at approximately 8 pm local time, one SEAL was knocked off by high waves, prompting a teammate to jump in after him. As a result, both SEALs are currently missing.
The crew members of the intercepted boat, numbering about a dozen, were taken into custody. Lacking proper paperwork, the vessel was thoroughly searched, leading to the confiscation of weapons. Following standard protocol, the boat was subsequently sunk, involving blowing open holes in the hull.
US Intensifies Search Ships , Helicopters and drones deployed in Gulf of Aden
The ongoing search operation involves the deployment of Navy ships, helicopters, and drones in the warm waters of the Gulf of Aden. Despite the challenging circumstances, US officials underline that Navy SEALs are trained for such emergencies.
This mission, as per Washington, is different from Operation Prosperity Guardian, the ongoing international effort to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Furthermore, it is also unrelated to recent retaliatory strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen over the past two days. The US Navy has a history of conducting regular interdiction missions in the region, intercepting weapons intended for Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Published January 16th, 2024 at 08:52 IST
