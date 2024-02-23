Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

US Plans $75M Upgrade for Taiwan's Tactical Data Link System, 400 Officials to Provide ‘Services'

The proposed sale as per state department is likely to lend support to Taiwan for modernising its armed forces and maintaining a ‘credible’ defence capability.

Digital Desk
The US approves a $75M upgrade for Taiwan's tactical data link system
The US approves a $75M upgrade for Taiwan's tactical data link system | Image:Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Washington: The United States has made plans to upgrade Taiwan's tactical data link system, estimated to cost $75 million along with Foreign Military Sales of military equipment to Taiwan, a move that has been approved by the State Department. Along with the approved FMS 400 United States military and civilian personnel will also be visiting Taiwan to help facilitate the integration of Taiwan's newly acquired equipment, reports said.

The American Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the US Congress about this potential sale. Taiwan's representative office in the United States requested to buy several items, including Cross Domain Solutions (CDS), High Assurance devices, Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers, and communication equipment. The total estimated cost of these items is the said amount together.

Taiwan's Data-Link Upgrade to Augment its Defence Capabilities 

The proposed sale as per the state department is likely to lend support to Taiwan for modernising its armed forces and maintaining a ‘credible’ defence capability as it faces Chinese adversity. The sale's main purpose as per the official statement is to improve security, political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.

The equipment will at a level increase Taiwan's ability to address current and future threats by improving communications and network security. With the upgraded tactical data link system taiwan will be able to secure the flow of tactical information. The recipient, Taiwan, is expected to integrate the support and equipment into its armed forces. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region”, The State Department added in their statement.

400 US Officials to Visit Taiwan to Provide ‘Services’

According to reports, the proposed sale will require approximately 200 US Government personnel and 200 US contractor representatives to travel to Taiwan to provide engineering, technical support services, and program reviews. The statement also added that ,”There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale”.

Further, The estimated cost and quantity of equipment may change based on final requirements, budget authority, and signed agreements.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

