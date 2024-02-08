Advertisement

Yemen - As the tensions between the Middle East and the West continue to escalate, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a US fighter jet shot down a cruise missile which was fired from Yemen. The department accused the Iran-backed Houthis of conducting the attack. In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, the department mentioned that the missile was launched towards the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) which was situated on the Red Sea. According to the statement the incident took place on Sunday at 4:45 pm (local time).

“On Jan. 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea,” CENTCOM wrote on X. “The missile was shot down in the vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by U.S. fighter aircraft. There were no injuries or damage reported,” the department furthered. The move came days after the United States and the United Kingdom unleashed a joint attack on multiple military targets for the militant group in Yemen. While the UK called it an “act of self-defence”, the United States reasoned the strikes were the “need of the hour”.

What's the US' stance on the matter?

During an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield defended the attack and warned that no ship was safe from the Houthi threat in the Red Sea. “These strikes were necessary, and they were proportionate, as you just heard from my UK colleague. They were consistent with international law, and in the exercise of the United States’ inherent right to self-defence, as reflected by Article 51 of the UN Charter. And they were taken only after non-military options proved inadequate to address the threat,” Greenfield said in her opening remarks. “Still, any strike of this nature is a decision the United States does not take lightly. And so, I’d like to walk us through how we reached this moment and discuss the steps that we all must take going forward to de-escalate this situation while upholding navigational rights and freedoms. Because while this coordinated response follows the Houthis’ largest, most complex, and most recent attacks earlier this week, the fact is that the Houthis’ opportunistic attacks on vessels have been escalating since November,” she added.

The American diplomat insisted that “no one” present in the room was “immune” from the horrific effects of these attacks and emphasised that the attacks are impacting global trade to a great extent. “And colleagues, no one – no one – in this room is immune from the effects of these attacks. Not even Russia. No one. Whether your ship flies an American flag or the flag of another nation, whether you voted for this week’s resolution or you abstained from it, so long as any one of our ships is vulnerable, all of our ships are vulnerable,” Greenfield remarked. She went on to urge the council to continue urging the militant group to cease their attacks in the Red Sea, adding that this is the only way to ensure stability in the already turbulent region.