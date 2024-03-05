English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

US STRATCOM highlights threat of drones to American nuclear installations

Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, leader of U.S. Strategic Command, underscores the increasing significance of drones in global military operations.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
US Marines drone
US Marine Corps | Image:US Marine Corps
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Washington: The use of unmanned technologies, including drones, has surged worldwide, with militaries and extremist groups leveraging these systems for intelligence gathering, target assistance, and even direct attacks. This trend poses significant challenges for defence officials, who are now tasked with intercepting and neutralizing these unmanned threats, especially amid ongoing conflicts in regions like Ukraine and the Greater Middle East.   

In a recent statement to Congress, Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, the leader of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), highlighted the increasing significance of unmanned technologies, particularly drones, in global military operations. Cotton emphasized the consequential impact of these technologies on the U.S. nuclear stockpile and associated infrastructure, underscoring the urgency for defence officials to address this evolving threat landscape.  

Advertisement

Strategic posture statement  

In his 2024 Strategic Posture Statement, Cotton expressed concern over the proliferation of sophisticated unmanned systems, citing it as a major challenge for the Defense Department and the nation's nuclear enterprise. He pointed to an escalating technological competition with adversarial nations, particularly Russia and China, further complicating efforts to address this emerging threat landscape. STRATCOM, headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, is tasked with overseeing the U.S. nuclear arsenal and supporting electromagnetic operations and missile threat assessment. 

Advertisement
Gen. Anthony Cotton

To better understand and combat the threat posed by drones, STRATCOM conducted tests of counter-drone weaponry in 2022 and 2023. While specific results were not disclosed, efforts to evaluate the effectiveness of these countermeasures aim to inform future investments in defensive capabilities. Additionally, "no drone zones" have been established at military bases and nuclear weapons sites to enhance security measures and safeguard critical infrastructure.  

Protection of Nuclear Facilities  

The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has been empowered to protect its facilities from drones deemed hazardous to safety or security. This includes sensitive compounds such as the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Y-12 National Security Complex, and the Nevada National Security Site, where critical nuclear-related activities are conducted. NNSA leadership has actively explored and showcased counter-unmanned aerial system technologies, underscoring the commitment to defend against evolving threats.

Credit: Twitter-@USARJ_PAO

Among the showcased equipment is the Anvil, developed by Anduril Industries, designed to intercept and neutralize aerial threats. The Anvil and its explosive variant, Anvil-M, offer innovative countermeasure capabilities, showcasing advancements in defence technology. Additionally, the utilization of command-and-control software like Anduril's Lattice demonstrates the integration of cutting-edge solutions to address the evolving threat landscape. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health10 minutes ago

  2. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Vaishnaw

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo