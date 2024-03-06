Advertisement

Washington: The use of unmanned technologies, including drones, has surged worldwide, with militaries and extremist groups leveraging these systems for intelligence gathering, target assistance, and even direct attacks. This trend poses significant challenges for defence officials, who are now tasked with intercepting and neutralizing these unmanned threats, especially amid ongoing conflicts in regions like Ukraine and the Greater Middle East.

In a recent statement to Congress, Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, the leader of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), highlighted the increasing significance of unmanned technologies, particularly drones, in global military operations. Cotton emphasized the consequential impact of these technologies on the U.S. nuclear stockpile and associated infrastructure, underscoring the urgency for defence officials to address this evolving threat landscape.

Advertisement

Strategic posture statement

In his 2024 Strategic Posture Statement, Cotton expressed concern over the proliferation of sophisticated unmanned systems, citing it as a major challenge for the Defense Department and the nation's nuclear enterprise. He pointed to an escalating technological competition with adversarial nations, particularly Russia and China, further complicating efforts to address this emerging threat landscape. STRATCOM, headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, is tasked with overseeing the U.S. nuclear arsenal and supporting electromagnetic operations and missile threat assessment.

Advertisement

Gen. Anthony Cotton

To better understand and combat the threat posed by drones, STRATCOM conducted tests of counter-drone weaponry in 2022 and 2023. While specific results were not disclosed, efforts to evaluate the effectiveness of these countermeasures aim to inform future investments in defensive capabilities. Additionally, "no drone zones" have been established at military bases and nuclear weapons sites to enhance security measures and safeguard critical infrastructure.

Protection of Nuclear Facilities

The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has been empowered to protect its facilities from drones deemed hazardous to safety or security. This includes sensitive compounds such as the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Y-12 National Security Complex, and the Nevada National Security Site, where critical nuclear-related activities are conducted. NNSA leadership has actively explored and showcased counter-unmanned aerial system technologies, underscoring the commitment to defend against evolving threats.

Among the showcased equipment is the Anvil, developed by Anduril Industries, designed to intercept and neutralize aerial threats. The Anvil and its explosive variant, Anvil-M, offer innovative countermeasure capabilities, showcasing advancements in defence technology. Additionally, the utilization of command-and-control software like Anduril's Lattice demonstrates the integration of cutting-edge solutions to address the evolving threat landscape.