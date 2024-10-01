sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:36 IST, October 1st 2024

‘War Starts Long Before the First Shot Is Fired’ Says Indian Army Chief on Israel's Pager Explosions

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently commented on Israel’s innovative military tactic of using pagers as explosive devices.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Israel-Hezbollah
General Dwivedi’s analysis draws attention to the shifting tactics in warfare, urging India to adopt proactive measures in its own defense strategies. | Image: Republic/AP/ADGPI
14:55 IST, October 1st 2024