New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) in a humanitarian mission deployed its Dornier aircraft with a team of doctors from the Army Hospital (R&R) to transport a liver from Pune to Delhi to save the life of a veteran.

This mission was crucial because it was conducted at short notice.

Taking to X, the IAF posted pictures and the caption reading, "An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a Veteran."

It's often seen that the police and traffic personnel create a green corridor for the transportation of organs. However, such missions by IAF are a rare sight.

The Army Hospital is the medical care centre for the armed forces where the personnel associated and their family members get their medical treatment.