×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

IAF Carries Out Activation of Emergency Landing Strip On National Highway in Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Air Force has carried out an activation of an Emergency Landing Facility airstrip on a national highway in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IAF Carries Out Activation of Emergency Landing Strip On National Highway in Andhra Pradesh
IAF Carries Out Activation of Emergency Landing Strip On National Highway in Andhra Pradesh | Image:Indian Air Force
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has carried out an activation of an Emergency Landing Facility airstrip on a national highway in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, showcasing high level of "synergy and liaison" between the IAF and civil agencies. The activation was conducted on March 18, a senior IAF official said on Tuesday. The 4.1 km long and 33-m wide concrete airstrip has been constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as per specifications provided by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) airstrips enhance flexibility of air operations during contingencies and are invaluable assets during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in far flung areas, IAF officials said.

Advertisement

"While other airstrips are already operational in various parts of the country, this ELF in Andhra Pradesh has been recently operationalised in peninsular India," the IAF said.

On March 18, the IAF's fighter and transport aircraft "carried out operations on an ELF airstrip on national highway-16 near Addanki in Bapatla district," the official said.

Advertisement

"Su-30 and Hawk fighters successfully carried out overshoots during the activation, while An-32 and Dornier transport aircraft landed and subsequently took off from the strip," the IAF said.

The activation showcased the "high level of synergy and liaison" between civil agencies such as NHAI, district administration, state police and the IAF towards conduct of complex multi-faceted activities, the official added.

Advertisement

Previously, such an activation was conducted on December 29, 2022.

The IAF along with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working jointly for creation of ELFs at suitable locations, they said. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

China US

China warns US

a few seconds ago
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV

ISRO's Landing Experiment

5 minutes ago
IAF Carries Out Activation of Emergency Landing Strip On National Highway in Andhra Pradesh

IAF Emergency Landing

5 minutes ago
RCB unbox

Guard of honour

10 minutes ago
Thara Kalyan

Thara Loses Her Voice

13 minutes ago
Iranian girl gets engaged with Indian YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Seema Haider

13 minutes ago
Konark

Places To Visit In Konark

14 minutes ago
Nvidia expands its AI offerings with new software for easier AI integration

Nvidia expands its AI

15 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 in Lucknow

15 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

16 minutes ago
Unilever ice cream spin-off

Unilever Ice Cream

16 minutes ago
Cricketer R Ashwin Lauds Sri Leela

R Ashwin Lauds Sreeleela

17 minutes ago
rupee and dollar

Rupee declines 13 paise

17 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Direct tax collection

18 minutes ago
Which States Are Heading for Assembly Elections in 2024 | Full List Here

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

19 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

5 NYAY, 25 Guarantee

21 minutes ago
Deepinder Goyal was even seen stepping out "to deliver some pure veg orders".

Zomato Launches Pure Veg

21 minutes ago
New movie poster

Amazon's Bollywood Slate

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo